buttered-chanterelles-recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 pounds|900 grams chanterelles, stems trimmed and brushed clean

2 tablespoons canola oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 sprigs fresh thyme leaves

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Directions

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the chanterelles and season with salt. Cook, turning as needed, until the mushrooms are slightly browned and the liquid has evaporated from the skillet, 3 minutes. Add the sugar and vinegar and stir to incorporate. Lower the heat to medium and add in the butter. Swirl to melt and combine, then stir in the thyme, tossing, and serve.

