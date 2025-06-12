Buy Dad a Year’s Subscription to The Athletic for $20 This Father’s Day

The hell with paying for overnight shipping just to make sure Pop’s gift gets to his front door by this Sunday. Yep, Father’s Day is on June 15. It’s coming up that quickly. While it’s still possible to hustle a box to his doorstep, save yourself the stress.

The Athletic (owned by The New York Times since 2022), writes some of the most deeply reported, insightful sports journalism I’ve ever come across. If Dad likes sports, then he’ll love a year’s subscription to it, and you’ll love the fact that its normal price of $60 has been slashed down to $20 for a gift subscription.

Major verticals covered by The Athletic include the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MBL, NCAA football, NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s), Premier League Football (that’s soccer to us heathen Americans), tennis, and golf.

Whatever team(s) your Pop roots for, they’re virtually guaranteed to cover them. Aside from these major concentrations, there’s also regular coverage of MLS, NWSL, Formula 1, NASCAR, MMA, the Olympics, boxing, and more. There are even writers covering fantasy baseball and fantasy football.

If you’re absolutely sure that Dad would love it, you can lock in this deal by paying $40 for a two-year subscription ($60 off). You may be thinking that’s not any cheaper per year than the $20 deal, and you’d be right except for one thing.

There’s no guarantee this deal will be available again next year when Father’s Day 2026 rolls around, so springing for the two-year deal ensures that Dad himself (or you) don’t get stuck having to renew the subscription next year at a higher rate.

Even if Dad has no love for The New York Times, the fairly independently run The Athletic covers the sports world with the sort of real, old-fashioned (in a good way) journalism that reminds me of the heyday of Sports Illustrated. Dad will love it.