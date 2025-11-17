Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Becomes Lowest-Rated CoD Ever as Players Call It “Brain Rot”

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 has just launched and is already the lowest user-rated game in the entire Activision franchise. Players are review-bombing BO7 after calling its story campaign “brain rot” and comparing it to Skibidi Toilet.

CoD BO7 Becomes Lowest-Rated Game in the Franchise

When Call of Duty Black Ops 7 was first revealed at Summer Game Fest 2025, Activision teased that the game would be a mind-bending sci-fi thriller. However, many players were surprised at just how over-the-top the game’s story actually was. Following the launch of BO7 on November 13, the Activision shooter immediately got review-bombed on Metacritic from players upset with the campaign mode.

At the time of writing, the PS5 edition of CoD BO7 has a 1.5 out of 10 user rating on the review-aggregate site. Most of the negative reviews specifically complain about the story being too cartoony. For example, one user wrote, “I wanted a game about wars, shooting, bombs, etc. But they made a game of fantasies, dreams, and nightmares. I miss the old Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Black Ops games, where we had engaging stories that kept us hooked the whole time.”

Another zero-star review said, “Forcing me to play ‘Zombies’ as the campaign is crazy, absolute ridiculous idea. Why did they think people would like to play this?!” One frustrated CoD player simply exclaimed, “Maybe the worst entry this franchise has ever had.”

Suffice to say, many BO7 players were not thrilled with the game’s fantasy-driven story campaign. Although in fairness to Treyarch, Black Ops games have always been more Sci-Fi driven. However, it seems many Call of Duty fans feel they went too far this time around.

BO7 Goes Viral for Being “Brain Rot”

After its launch, the CoD BO7 story mode went viral on social media for being “brain rot.” Specifically, a boss fight from the campaign where you fight a giant Michael Rooker was being compared to the Skibidi Toilet series on YouTube. Yes, it pains me to even have to write that sentence, but here we are.

“Skibidi zombie was not on my 2025 CoD campaign bingo card,” one user said in reaction to the viral video. Another Call of Duty fan responded, “This looks like the average 12-year-old’s first Fortnite world build.” Many players were just in disbelief that the clip from the BO7 campaign was actually real, and some thought it was AI at first. As someone who has played it, I can confirm it is in fact real!

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Call of Duty has come under fire from its own player base. Back in 2024, there was a major debate within the community about whether Call of Duty had become “too Fortnite.” Many users felt that CoD had become too cartoony and lost its identity.

That is a big reason players are reacting so negatively to the BO7 campaign. Many fans had hoped that the Call of Duty series would get back to its roots. However instead of being more grounded in realism, Black Ops 7 has completely thrown itself into fantasy.