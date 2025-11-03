Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Early Release Date Reportedly Confirmed

A new report claims that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is launching earlier than expected. If true, it means leaks about the CoD BO7 release date being moved up from its original launch window were true after all. However is the report actually accurate?

Screenshot: Activision

Back in early October, a leak claimed that BO7 would be getting a new release date. At the time, many were skeptical, given that the new Call of Duty title was only a few weeks away from its launch on November 14. However, a new report from Forbes seems to have reportedly confirmed that this rumor was actually true.

According to the article, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Vault Edition will get 72-hour early access. If true, this means the new CoD BO7 release date would be on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

“Pre-orders are now live across all platforms, with the Vault Edition offering premium rewards and early access starting November 11. 72-hour early access begins November 11–14.”

Screenshot: X @WhosImmortal, Forbes

So essentially, the report claims that players who pre-order the game’s most expensive edition will get to play the game two days early. While this isn’t a whole week early, as some rumors suggested, this is still a pretty big deal.

While it’s true that most modern AAA games have a 72-hour early access edition, this would be the first time Call of Duty has offered it. That said, there is now confusion over how accurate this report is.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Early Access Causes Confusion

Screenshot: X CharlieIntel

Following the article from Forbes, there has been a lot of confusion about the CoD BO7 release date. For example, a rep from Activision reportedly responded to one outlet, reaffirming that November 14 is the launch date for the game. Several other CoD websites have also since come forward, saying that the early-access report is not accurate. So which is it?

As if that wasn’t confusing enough, CoD League commentator Miles Ross responded to posts debunking the new release date, stating: “That’s what you guys think.” It’s hard to tell whether he’s joking or not.

Regardless, many in the Call of Duty community seem to be baffled by the situation. So, as of the time of this article, the November 11, 72-hour early access date is not officially confirmed.

Screenshot: X @TheGhostOfHope

Interestingly, Activision has yet to announce this supposed 72-hour early access date either. And none of the pre-order pages for the game have it listed yet. We are also now only two weeks away from BO7’s November 14 launch, so Activision would be cutting it pretty close at this point to be waiting this long.

Still, the latest report does line up with leaks from a few weeks back about the game getting a new release date. The fact that credible CoD leakers heard rumblings about a potential early access launch at the start of the month makes this all the more intriguing.