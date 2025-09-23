Order the Camp Snap Cs-8 Now to Get It in Time to Film Your Halloween Antics

Camp Snap, the maker of the overly simplified digital camera that took over Instagram in 2025, announced a retro-looking digital video camera back in July. However, nobody was able to pre-order or back-order it yet.
Well, the clouds of anticipation have nearly parted, as pre-orders are now live on Camp Snap’s website. For early birds who jump on the CS-8 this early, Camp Snap is knocking $50 off its $199 price, which is significantly cheaper than the $5,495 Kodak Super 8 that it’s imitating.
Videos by VICE
What’s more is that those who pre-order now will receive theirs “by October 31 or sooner.” Their words. And you know what happens on October 31.
CS-8 (opens in a new window)
you can’t lose yourself in menus
Like with the Camp Snap point-and-shoot camera, there’s no screen on the back of the CS-8 through which to obsess, critique, and spend way too much time after each shot. It’s a purposeful design decision by Camp Snap.
Their entire lineup, including the CS-8, is to hand you a device that won’t take you out of the moment. The pre-digital-camera age had that going for it. You took a chance, and then you moved on to find out how it turned out later.
I’ve used the Camp Snap camera (not the CS-8), and I can say it does a better job of not letting me get too absorbed in scrutinizing every photo I take.
There’s a small screen inside the CS-8’s viewfinder so that you can see what you’re recording, but you can’t playback what you just shot, and you can’t lose yourself in a bunch of settings menus. There’s a removable 4GB SD card, which is fairly small.
You can toggle between video ratios of 1:1, 9:16, 4:3, or 16:9. There are also color presets that work like “swappable filters,” such as faded sepia, grainy analog, washed retro tones, and black & white. Camp Snaps says to “think of it like film rolls… but with options.”