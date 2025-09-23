Order the Camp Snap Cs-8 Now to Get It in Time to Film Your Halloween Antics

Camp Snap, the maker of the overly simplified digital camera that took over Instagram in 2025, announced a retro-looking digital video camera back in July. However, nobody was able to pre-order or back-order it yet.

Well, the clouds of anticipation have nearly parted, as pre-orders are now live on Camp Snap’s website. For early birds who jump on the CS-8 this early, Camp Snap is knocking $50 off its $199 price, which is significantly cheaper than the $5,495 Kodak Super 8 that it’s imitating.

What’s more is that those who pre-order now will receive theirs “by October 31 or sooner.” Their words. And you know what happens on October 31.

you can’t lose yourself in menus

Like with the Camp Snap point-and-shoot camera, there’s no screen on the back of the CS-8 through which to obsess, critique, and spend way too much time after each shot. It’s a purposeful design decision by Camp Snap.

Their entire lineup, including the CS-8, is to hand you a device that won’t take you out of the moment. The pre-digital-camera age had that going for it. You took a chance, and then you moved on to find out how it turned out later.

I’ve used the Camp Snap camera (not the CS-8), and I can say it does a better job of not letting me get too absorbed in scrutinizing every photo I take.

There’s a small screen inside the CS-8’s viewfinder so that you can see what you’re recording, but you can’t playback what you just shot, and you can’t lose yourself in a bunch of settings menus. There’s a removable 4GB SD card, which is fairly small.

You can toggle between video ratios of 1:1, 9:16, 4:3, or 16:9. There are also color presets that work like “swappable filters,” such as faded sepia, grainy analog, washed retro tones, and black & white. Camp Snaps says to “think of it like film rolls… but with options.”