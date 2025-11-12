Cam’ron Explains Why Vegas Crowd Didn’t Fully Understand Stakes in Massive No Limit/Cash Money Verzuz

Any devout southern hip-hop fan understood the titanic scale behind the No Limit/Cash Money Verzuz. Two Louisiana juggernauts vying for state and regional supremacy, two Southern acts spotlighting how they helped define the late 90s. It was a blockbuster effort, even if Cash Money alumni Turk and Lil Wayne didn’t make it. Still, the battle took on a different context since it took place at ComplexCon in Las Vegas. Cam’ron argues that the people in attendance missed a lot of the meaningful history behind the battle.

Recently, Cam spoke on the Talk With Flee podcast about experiencing Verzuz at ComplexCon. Unfortunately, although he enjoyed himself personally, he also knew that the venue was simply not right. With all the younger fans and the fact that they were in completely neutral territory, some of the stakes were lost on people.

“I thought it was real good, man,” Cam’ron says. “The only problem I had with the Verzuz was the location. Even though it was ComplexCon, it was a great weekend, and it was a lot of people there; a lot of people didn’t realize what was actually happening. People didn’t even really know the magnitude of what was going on with that Verzuz.”

Cam’Ron Explains What He Thought Was Missing From The Epic No Limit/Cash Money Verzuz Battle

Ultimately, the people who would’ve understood the battle the best were back down in the bayou, according to Cam. Moreover, he provides some historical context as to why such a matchup was so groundbreaking, beyond the basic surface understanding.

“You may have heard a song or two or three or four. But you didn’t understand exactly that you had Magnolia Projects against Caliope Projects. That’s what that was,” Cam’ron explains. “Master P turned it down because there was a big street war going on between Caliope and Magnolia. Then Cash Money went and got their own distribution deal and made hundreds of millions of dollars.”

At the end of the day, Cam’ron would’ve preferred the battle be held in Texas if they couldn’t hold an event in New Orleans proper. Master P held a neutral stance on winning and losing. He just saw the bout against Cash Money as an opportunity to show young kids they could be successful, too. “I want to show other people’s sons and daughters that, ‘Look what we doing and we all could make some money. We all could be successful. We just got to have integrity and do the right thing. And don’t be afraid to grow up,’” P advises.