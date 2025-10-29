Master P Reveals His Verzuz Strategy Against Cash Money at ComplexCon 2025

Typically, a Verzuz battle is determined by hits. What were an artist’s biggest hits and how do they compare next to another artist? Then, it would be a titanic scale bout to see which artist had the better career. It’s largely subjective but through the objectivity of what makes a ‘hit.’ However, Master P had a slightly different approach. In his Verzuz against Birdman and Cash Money at ComplexCon 2025, sure, he pulled out a lot of No Limit hits. They had plenty to choose from. But he also put fan interest above what was objectively bigger.

Recently, Master P spoke on The Laboratory Podcast before the event took place. There, he broke down his process in picking all the songs No Limit would perform. Ultimately, to ease the narrowing process, he relied on what fans wanted to hear. “I got so many records, I was like, you know what? Instead of just… give me some hits. Give me what the fans want to hear,” P says.

Videos by VICE

Master P Breaks Down His Verzuz Strategy Against Cash Money

This still didn’t make the process easy by any stretch of the imagination. However, because the No Limit legacy still endures, engaging with the fans made it possible. “I see so many people with No Limit tattoos on them, TRU tattoos, and it’s like, man, we really did something that touched people, that made people want to be involved in this movement,” Master P explains. “Because they know we young Black men that wanted something out of life and went and did it.”

Additionally, he says elsewhere in the conversation that he wanted to prove to be a good example for young people. No matter what, it was possible for the kids to make money when they got older. Master P and No Limit would be the example. “I want to show other people’s sons and daughters that, ‘Look what we doing and we all could make some money. We all could be successful. We just got to have integrity and do the right thing. And don’t be afraid to grow up,’” he says.