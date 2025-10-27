Now You Can Get High Off Your Aperol Spritz

With more people shifting away from alcohol and toward cannabis, it’s time for some liquor dupes. Cann is leading the way with the Cann Spritz, a THC-infused aperitif that’s meant to taste and look like Aperol. Except it won’t leave you with a nasty hangover. How does it stack up to the real deal? Pretty well…

Not-So-Hard Liquor

One bottle of Cann Spritz has about 64-65mg Delta-9 THC, plus a milligram or two of CBG. The dosage is 2.5mg THC per ounce. However, it also says two ounces contains 4.5mg THC, so the dosage might be slightly less than you anticipate. For a perfect Aperol spritz dupe, Cann says to do one part Spritz and three parts “bubbly,” which I guess could be any kind of carbonated drink you want.

For high-tolerance stoners, the dosage isn’t super strong. You might need to have a few drinks or pour with a heavy hand if you want to get your high on quickly. Or you can always amp up the THC level by pouring in one or two Naked Hi Boy packets, which have 5mg THC in each and won’t change the taste at all.

Smooth, Social, and Subtle

If you’re a newbie cannabis user, a single ounce is a great dosage to start with. It can uplift you and create a mild high that’s not too overwhelming. I started with closer to three ounces to get a stronger high and push past my tolerance. Still, it’s not the most potent product for heavy users.

I did feel that euphoric and muscle-relaxing sensation. After two drinks, the haziness started to set in, but was still very mild and didn’t feel impairing at all. My vibe was still sociable, but not necessarily energetic. While I love alcohol alternatives like this, you can’t expect it to get you tipsy in the same way alcohol will. It’s more like a floaty, carefree energy that’s still grounded, rather than that wild buzziness you might get from a few Aperol drinks.

CBG is thought to be an energizing cannabinoid, although I can’t personally attest to this thoroughly. I’ve had CBG products that made me feel perky, and ones that put me to sleep. It depends on a lot of other factors, like the rest of the hemp profile and your mood when you start. This formula had me feeling a little more laidback than other CBG products. It didn’t make me tired until the comedown, at which point it was midnight, so it’s hard to blame the drink for the sleepiness.

This kind of high is wonderful for beginners who are trying to keep their high light but want to enjoy a sippable drink. If you’re looking for an intense high, I recommend adding more THC to this, either with a THC drink mixer or THC seltzer.

Bittersweet Brilliance

Courtesy of author

Cann’s goal was to create an Aperol dupe, and I think they nailed it. Like, NAILED it. I have to be honest here and say I’m not a big Aperol spritz gal. I so want to be — they’re pretty and European and cool. Unfortunately, the flavor always disappoints me, as I expect sweet citrus and instead get bitterness. The amazing news for Aperol spritz lovers is that the Cann Spritz delivers that exact same light bitterness.

I’ll take a backseat here and instead tell you how my Aperol spritz-loving fiancé felt about the drink. He said it tasted exactly like an Aperol spritz, just a little softer because it didn’t have the intense punch that comes with alcohol. But it delivered the same lemon-y, orange-y, rhubarb-y flavor that’s not too sweet and not too sharp.

We paired the Spritz with some basic soda water, but I plan to explore more options. Something like Sprite or Fresca might sweeten the situation. You could also try ginger ale for a richer flavor and slightly different taste. I want to mix this with one of the simpler THC seltzers. I think WYNK or Delta seltzers would be the perfect options because they have subdued flavors that won’t clash with the Spritz.

A Fizzy Design

As always, Cann’s aesthetic is fun and cheeky while still being elegant. The bottle looks like an actual apertif and has the letters in Spritz playfully arranged, like bubbles floating to the top of a glass. It looks right at home on your bar cart. The design is just as stylish as Cann’s other products, with doodle-like graphics along the label’s border.

I love the wine-shaped bottle, but I wish the screwtop cap were a little tighter. After opening it, it became flimsy and never quite sealed the bottle tightly after that. It’s no big deal if you’re keeping your THC aperitif at home, but it does create issues if you want a portable bottle to bring on outings.

Bougie Bubbles

This is a higher-end cannabis product that’s best for people who want to make their THC consumption bougie and classy. It’s not a wonderful budget pick. It’s also hard to discuss the value of these kinds of THC spirits. But the breakdown is about $1 per milligram of THC, which is more expensive than products like gummies. But it’s cheaper than pre-mixed THC drinks.

You can get this for less if you opt to subscribe and save. Not only does this take 20% off the product’s price, bringing it down to $51 for a bottle, but it also gives you free shipping! So it’s like saving over 30%. And that’s definitely a good deal.

Aperol Who?

If you want to replace your alcoholic Aperol spritzes with something that has higher vibes, get the Cann Spritz. I (and my fiancé) were amazed by how closely they were able to mimic the taste of Aperol. And the color is also spot on, so once you make the drink, no one will be able to tell the difference.

