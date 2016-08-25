Cannabis Cupcakes

Servings: 12

Prep: 30 minutes

Total: 2 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the cupcakes:

1 gram Platinum Blueberry Marijuana from Vashon Velvet (optional)

270 grams unsalted butter

285 grams all-purpose flour

285 grams organic cane sugar

4 grams baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

119 grams sour cream

80 ml canola oil

7 grams Madagascar vanilla paste

4 egg whites

for the frosting:

115 grams 70% chocolate bars, broken into pieces

281 grams confectioners’ sugar

160 grams unsalted butter, softened

a pinch of kosher salt

45 ml milk

7 grams Madagascar vanilla paste

rainbow sprinkles

Directions

1. Make the cupcakes: Heat the oven to 290°F|145°C. Spread the marijuana into an even layer on a baking sheet and bake for 1 hour.

2. Increase oven to 325°F|162°C. Melt 8 tablespoons|180 grams butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Add the decarboxylated marijuana and simmer for 30 minutes.

3. Strain the butter through a sieve over a large bowl, discarding the solids.

4. In a separate bowl, stir the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add to the cannabis butter and mix until combined.

5. Meanwhile, whisk together the sour cream, oil, vanilla paste, and egg whites with 1/2 cup|125 ml warm water. Using a hand mixer and with the motor running, slowly add the wet ingredients into the flour mixture and mix until a smooth batter forms.

6. Place 12 cupcake wrappers in a cupcake tray and divide the batter amongst them. Bake until the cupcake springs back lightly when you touch the top of it, about 30 minutes. Cool completely.

7. Make the frosting: Place a heat-proof bowl over a small saucepan of simmering water. Add the chocolate and cook until melted. Cool completely (or it’ll melt the butter too much and make a syrupy frosting!).

8. In a medium bowl and using a hand mixer, cream together the sugar, butter, and salt. Add in the cooled chocolate, milk, and vanilla and mix until smooth. Using a spatula, grab a dollop of frosting and pat it on the center of the cupcake, spreading out the frosting. Then, using the tip of the spatula, lightly twist the spatula while lifting it up to create a small swirl in the frosting.

9. Finish the cupcakes with a small amount of rainbow sprinkles.

