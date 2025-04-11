Canon Rumored to Cancel Massive DSLR Price Drops—Thanks to Tariffs

Oh, tariffs. Everything this week has been tariff this, tariff that. “When will you talk about something else, Matt?” you may be wondering. I’m wondering it too, actually. Since very few tech products are made in the US, tariffs both live and paused are poised to affect the vast majority of the tech world out there.

And so now we’re smacked in the face with the reality of a rash plan to implement tariffs in a way that reminds me of the “shock therapy” that Western economists recommended for Russia’s economy in the 1990s as a way to rapidly reorient it after the fall of the Soviet Union. And that went real well for Russia…

“We have been told that price drops that were scheduled for May on both the EOS R7 and EOS R10 have been cancelled in the United States,” wrote CanonRumors, rubbing salt in the fresh wound by adding, “The price drops were going to be significant.”

That’s not all the (rumored) bad news. CanonRumors goes on to say that Canon may end its instant rebate programs in the US “once the current program ends,” although it doesn’t say when the current program is scheduled to go kaput.

The good news is that we haven’t had a significant wildfire for a few weeks, and those murder hornets from a few years ago? Yeah, those seem to be lying low. Got to take the good news when and where you can find it.

Oh, and you can still buy the EOS R7 and EOS R10 at their normal prices. That’s something, I guess.

why this is happening

Canon manufactures most of its DSLR cameras, such as the EOS R7 and EOS R10, in Japan. And so they escape the eye-watering 145% tariff that’s been lobbed at goods imported to the US from China, but even the 24% tariff on Japanese non-automotive goods (Japanese autos were covered in the blanket tariff of 25% for all countries) is bad news.

It’s been paused for now after Trump retreated like a schnauzer from a fireworks show and paused the enactment of most tariffs, including the non-auto one on Japan, for 90 days after driving the stock market into the ground.

But that doesn’t mean the major producers of just about everything aren’t taking the unpredictable, seemingly unplanned mess of constant reversals into account when they price out their goods.

Remember that the importer of the goods into the US pays the tariff, not the company that manufactures the product originally (if there’s a middleman). So the idea that other countries pay tariffs is false; they’re paid by the companies and individuals in the US bringing the tariff in.

That means that the costs of the tariffs are borne by us, those would-be consumers living in the US. It’s a tax on Americans and people living and buying in America, not on anyone outside of American borders. That’s not a one-off feature unique to these tariffs. That’s what all tariffs are.

“We have been told that price drops on the EOS R7 and EOS R10 are still scheduled to happen in the UK and EU,” CanonRumors writes. No word, though, on what’s in store for Canada. Here’s hoping that they, at least, get the price drop alongside the UK and EU. After being unfairly picked on and threatened, they ought to.