Capcom Says ‘Mega Man’ Still Matters. So, Why Aren’t They Doing Anything With the Blue Bomber?

From 1990 to 1996, there were at least 13 Mega Man games released. From 1996 until 2025? 5 games. This is just for the standard Blue Bomber, not including X, Legends, or anything else. This little guy was one of the most iconic faces in the Capcom library, with countless hours of my childhood years being devoted to his adventures. We’ll be lucky if we get a Mega Man crossover with Monster Hunter or something instead of a new game. In a recent investor Q&A, Capcom reiterated that the “Mega Man series is one of our most important IPs, and we are continuously considering ways to develop it further.” It’s been 7 years, Capcom. We just want to see our boy happy and healthy again.

Screenshot: Capcom

It’s Been 87 Years… Okay, It’s Been at Least 7 Years Since he got a New Game, but You Get My Point.

With aching joints and bones, I’m about to date myself. Back in my day, it felt like everywhere you looked, you could find a new Mega Man game you probably didn’t know about. Puzzle games, action games, platformers, and everything in between. He was everywhere, in multiple different iterations. But now? He’s relegated to crossovers, mobile live-service games, and collections. We haven’t seen Mega Man star in his own proper game since Mega Man 11 in 2018. If you count Mega Man X Dive, then it’s only been 5 years.

It feels like the Blue Bomber has had a bit of a cursed run. Remember the fabled Mega Man Legends 3: Prototype Version demo that was supposed to release? The sheer amount of hype my 18-year-old self had for that was beyond words. Only to find out, less than a year later, it would be fully cancelled. At this point, I would settle for a Mega Man Legends collection or something. Just anything to know that he’s alive and well somewhere in the Capcom vault.

“We receive a particularly high volume of inquiries about the Mega Man series from overseas markets.”

One line that really stood out to me in the Capcom investor Q&A was about the demand for more games in the franchise. When asked about IP and its value, Capcom can be quoted as stating, “While we do not disclose individual sales figures by IP, we receive a particularly high volume of inquiries about the Mega Man series from overseas markets. We will continue to focus on expanding this business further.” Putting things into perspective, Mega Man 11 sold a total of 2 million copies over 6-ish years, as per Rockman-Corner. Within its first month, Monster Hunter: Wilds sold over 10 million units. The franchise, as a whole, has sold 43 million units. Maybe that could explain why we haven’t seen as much movement in the Blue Bombers’ corner as of late.

Regardless, I genuinely hope that Capcom is looking for a way to revitalize Mega Man for a new generation of players. I know that my nostaglic self would be more than happy to dive into a revamped and renewed X or Legends game, regardless of where it was released. It’s been far too long since we’ve seen our favorite metal boy on the big screen, and I just miss him a lot.

At least I’ve got games like Gravity Circuit and Berserk Boy to comfort me until Capcom brings our boy back.