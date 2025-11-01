Cardi B Opens up About “Dark Energy” Around Her Pregnancy and Romance

You could argue Cardi B is more known for her drama than her actual music sometimes. Her breakout album Invasion of Privacy and her latest album Am I The Drama? have a difference of seven years. However, there was far more drama in her personal life entering the public than actual music. Her relationship with Offset frequently made headlines, and she was known to talk on livestreams on Instagram. Now that she’s no longer with Offset and is having a baby with another man, the drama continues.

Recently, Offset released “No Sweat” from his latest album, Haunted by Fame. On the song, he throws a shot at his ex and her new man, Stefon Diggs. As a result, Cardi B got ahead of the discourse and opened up about “dark energy” she was feeling lately. “Remember when I said at the meet and greet that I felt like a lot of dark energy and weird, like, just weird things coming on my pregnancy and stuff? I felt a lot of hate coming,” she says on X.

Cardi B Addresses All The Drama (Once Again)

“I felt like there was a lot of hate coming from different angles, and today, I see that I’m still proving that. And there’s hate that was coming from bloggers. There’s hate that was coming from women that my baby dad dealt [with] in the past,” Cardi B continues. “There was hate that’s coming from fucking enemies that I have, rappers wishing all type of fucking STDs on me while I’m Pregnant and I’m clearly partners that I dealt with.”

Ultimately, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper shrugs about being used to hate at this point. But she does wish that people would consider that she’s pregnant amidst all of it. Moreover, she doesn’t want any of that energy towards her baby. “I be trying to spare people and nobody ever has consideration that I’m bearing a child. Nobody ever has consideration of the fact that I have a kid inside me,” Cardi B says.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images