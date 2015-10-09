Carl Cox Is Calling Time on His 15 Year Residency at Space

The man who has, to all intents and purposes, become the face of modern Ibiza — Carl Cox — has announced that next year will be his last as the resident of Space, according to DJ Mag. It’s a residency that has not only transformed the club but has also informed much of the way the best side of Ibiza looks today. From his own inimitable sets, all the way through to the stellar line ups he put together and promoted, it is difficult to imagine either the club or the island without him. He has always been vocal about his love of the White Isle, so it’s unlikely to be a farewell to Ibiza for good, but this certainly does mark the end of an era.

What this does mean, is that if you want to catch Carl in his natural habitat then you need to get on it next summer. To get you in the mood, here is a Space set from a couple of years back.

