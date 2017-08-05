Carne Asada Tacos Recipe

“From our hearts and our grill, to you and yours.”

Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

6 ounces|170 grams skirt steak or flank steak

2 corn tortillas

cilantro, chopped, to garnish

onions, diced, to garnish

1 scoop pinto beans (optional)

Directions

Heat a grill to 400°F. Sear slices of steak for a few minutes on both sides, cooking to medium-rare (cut into meat while cooking to confirm this). After cooking, let steak sit for a few minutes so that the juices to redistribute in the meat—if you cut right after you grill, you’ll lose all that delicious steak juice. Cut meat for tacos with grain and then against the grain. You want about ¼-inch squares. Heat a medium pan over medium and add your tortillas, flipping them once to make them warm all over. Remove them from the pan when they’re warmed up how you like them. To prepare your tacos, take spoonfuls of meat—how much you want is up to you—and put them inside your two tacos. Garnish with onions and cilantro, and if you like, a scoop of beans.

From How-To: Make Carne Asada with Taqueria La Cumbre

