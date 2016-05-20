Catz ‘n Dogz Cook Up a Heady House “Elixir” on New EP

Polish house and techno duo Catz n’ Dogz are back at it. Following the February release of Basic Colour Theory: Remixed—a remix album featuring eclectic reworks from the likes of Claude VonStroke and Matthew Herbert to Catz n’ Dogz’ 2015 full-length—they’re now readying the new Upsi Bubsi EP on their own PETS Recordings. While the release’s title track opens with a swirling mix of 909 loops and weighty bass, “Elixir” on the flipside offers a more melodic experience; relying on a smooth patch of breakbeats, faint vocal chirping, and calming bells that you can’t help but sway along to.

A track that works just as well in your headphones as it would during a sunrise set at an afterparty—it’s everything we love from the multi-faceted, animal-loving pair. Check out a full stream of “Elixir” below in advance of the EP’s May 27 release.

Upsi Bubsi drops 5/27/16 on Pets Recordings.