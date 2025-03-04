Cedric Bixler-Zavala Allegedly Gave Away His Copy of The Mars Volta’s Unreleased Album

The Mars Volta have certainly been making some headlines around the rollout of their next album, which is rumored to be titled Lucro sucio; Los ojos del vacio. It *might* be released officially on April 11.

First, the band debuted the album by performing it in its entirety at their first 2025 concert—opening for the Deftones in Portland, Oregon—before it allegedly leaked online. Now, the album has apparently landed in the hands of someone who delivered food to Mars Volta frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala.

Cedric Bixler-Zavala Allegedly Gave His Copy of The Mars Volta's Unreleased Album to a Fan

Metal Injection reports that the delivery person shared their story on Reddit, claiming to have the new Mars Volta album after Bixler-Zavala personally gifted it to them. Read their full account below:

“So as I’m biking toward the destination in my hometown of Ashland, OR, I am like—that’s not a very common name and I know they are playing in the PNW. But there’s no way, right? As I get to the hotel I notice all of the tour busses. But—odds or something—right? “I place a call to Mr. Cedric B. to let him know that his Oven Roasted Turkey Sandwich, 3 bags of lays chips and 1 chocolate chip cookie from Subway have arrived. I wait around outside the hotel for a moment. Soon—guess who strolls out in a black Peacoat and blue trucker cap? Immediately I’m like ‘it IS you-!’ “I kept it really cool. Like ice cold somehow. Handed him the Subway. He must have been in a good mood and was very warm and approachable. He was stoked I knew who he was. I called him a legend and asked to shake his hand. He was surprised and said that there are lots of haters out there. I sent my regards to Omar, told him how excited I was for the new album and told him I love self-titled. Told him Philo is a great choice, said I heard they killed it in Portland the other night. Specifically told him Equus 3 rips. “So then he asks me if I have a CD player. I literally currently don’t currently but told him I would buy one on the way home if I need to. He says ‘hang on, I got something for you.’ Cedric Bixler Zavala, one of my idols since my teenage years goes inside for a few minutes and goes back up to his room to get something for me. I’m just waiting outside the hotel waiting for Cedric to return at this point. Truly a surreal moment. “He comes outside again and says, ‘Here’s my personal copy of the new album. It leaked already, sooo.’ “That’s when my mind was blown. I thanked him again. Shook his hand again, luckily never asked for a picture. That was legitimately the coolest thing that ever happened to me and man, Cedric really is a nice person. Acted like a big teenager in the best possible way. Super informal and approachable, like talking to an old friend. What a crazy connection to make. “Needless to say I really have to buy a CD player now. Will probably listen to it once and never again. It’s my most cherished possession. Just had to share this with you guys. “I delivered a turkey sandwich to Cedric, recognized him, played it cool, and he gave me his personal CD-R of Lucro on the spot. “Boom. Life complete ✅”

While the rest of the band’s fans will likely have to wait another month to hear the new album, those who attend their upcoming shows with Deftones and Fleshwater will get to hear songs from it, or maybe even the whole thing. Check out the full list of tour dates below:



3/4 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

3/5 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

3/6 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

3/8 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

3/9 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

3/12 Austin, TX Moody Center

3/13 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center

3/15 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

3/16 Houston, TX Toyota Center

3/18 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

3/2- Orlando, FL Kia Center

3/22 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena

3/24 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

3/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

3/28 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

3/29 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

3/31 Chicago, IL United Center

4/1 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

4/3 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

4/4 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

4/6 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

4/8 Boston, MA TD Garden

4/9 Newark, NJ Prudential Center