Nikkei Ceviche Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the dashi:

2 1/2 tablespoons katsuobushi (dried bonito flakes)

1 tablespoon kombu

for the ponzu:

3/8 cup rice vinegar

1/3 cup mirin (evaporate the alcohol before using)

3/8 cup usukuchi shoyu (thin-taste soy sauce)

3/8 cup tamari shoyu

1/3 cup dashi

1/4 cup fresh-squeezed lime juice

zest of 2 limes

for the ceviche sauce:

1 teaspoon grated garlic

2 sticks celery, cleaned

30 limes (they must be green with yellow hues)

2 cups dashi

3 teaspoons kosher salt

1 ounce white fish trimmings

for serving:

1/2 cup ceviche sauce

1 scallop, cleaned

1 river prawn tail, de-veined and blanched

2 sea urchin tongues

3 ounces 1-inch cubes of fresh cabrilla or any rock fish

1/4 Aji Limo hot pepper, finely diced

4 sprigs cilantro, chopped

1 1/2 tablespoons ponzu

1/4 small red onion, julienne cut

1 ice cube

grated garlic, to taste

grated ginger, to taste

kosher salt, to taste

Directions

1. For the dashi, soak kombu in a liter of water for 12 hours. In a pot over low heat, place water and kombu. When hot but not boiling (about 175º F/80º C), add katsuobushi. Turn off the heat and let the mix infuse for 20 minutes, leaving the lid on. Strain through a fine sift using a gauze to prevent any sediments from filtering through.

2. For the ponzu, mix all ingredients in a bowl and refrigerate until use.

3. For the ceviche sauce, cut the limes in half. Using your hands, squeeze them, making sure their juice isn’t bitter. Put lime juice, dashi, and garlic in a bowl. Mix well and add salt. Cut the fish into small cubes and add them to the mix. If you have fish trimmings, use them. The purpose of the fish in this case is only to add flavor. Crush celery stalks with a kitchen mallet and add them to the mix. Refrigerate and use within six hours.

For the ceviche, brulée the scallop with a kitchen torch until golden brown (only for a few seconds to avoid overcooking). Drop in icy water for 5 seconds. Set aside. Put the fish cubes in a bowl together with the prawn tail and scallop. Season with salt, garlic and ginger. Add the ceviche sauce and ponzu. Mix thoroughly. Add onion, hot peppers, and cilantro leaves. Serve in a sea urchin shell and add sea urchin just before serving.

From MUNCHIES Presents: Nikkei