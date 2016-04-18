Massive CGI Crowd Simulation + Swords = Total Chaos

A demo of the same software once used to generate the massive battles from The Lord of the Rings now lets you make your own wars about whatever you want on a single computer. It’s called Massive, and say you’ve always wanted to visualize the less-discussed War for the One Nipple Ring to Rule Them All? Easy. The Battle for Grandma’s Pot Brownie Recipe? Done. The Battle to Get Donald Trump to Stop Making Creepy Comments About His Daughter? Fine.

Even for the casual observer, it’s incredibly mesmerizing to watch two tiny hordes of digital people, each thousands upon thousands strong, clash and begin hacking each other to death. The process by which every line on every map was drawn is taking place completely within the mind of a computer, rendered in real time. It’s like the CGI demo Dave Fothergill blessed us with a couple years back, but more morbid.

Videos by VICE

Enjoy watching thousands of digital people march in formation and erupt into a giant wall of death in the video below.

See more on the Massive Software website.

Related:

CGI Test Footage Pits A Tiny Crowd Against A Massive Swinging Arm

[Music Video] This CGI Circle Pit Puts Real-Life Moshing to Shame

The Physics Of The Mosh Pit Could Help Design CG Crowd Scenes

Here’s How Disney Built Its Biggest World Ever for ‘Big Hero 6’