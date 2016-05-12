Chance the Rapper Releases New Song Featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz Called “No Problem”

Ahead of the release of Chance the Rapper’s new project tonight, he’s just released a new song through Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show called “No Problem.” It features 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, so you know we’re already playing this loud as hell in the office. On it, Chance jumps into the autotune world and modulates the fuck out of his voice over a spinning soul beat. As all Chance songs go, this shit just sounds happy. Spring is here. The sun is shining. Embrace how great life is, friends.

We can’t wait to hear what’s next. #Chance3 #SnatchtheGrammy #MoreHashtags