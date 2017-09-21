VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Chanko-Nabe Recipe

By

Share:

“Itadakimasu!”

Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

for the meatballs:
½ pound|227 grams ground pork
½ teaspoon miso paste
½ teaspoon sake
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon soy sauce
1 large egg
1 onion, minced

for the soup:
6 ¼ cups|1 liter 479 ml fish broth
¼ cup|60 ml sake
¼ cup|60 ml soy sauce
3 tablespoons mirin
¼ cup daikon, sliced
2 medium carrots, sliced
¼ cup shiitake mushrooms, sliced
1 bunch nira, chopped (smaller green onions)
1 bunch green onion, chopped 1-inch pieces
handful cabbage, chopped
handful bok choy, chopped
12 ounces|340 grams firm tofu, sliced

Directions

  1. Make the meatballs: In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together. Using wet hands, roll the mixture into 1-inch meatballs and refrigerate until ready to use.
  2. In a medium-sized pot, bring the fish broth, soy sauce, sake, and mirin to a simmer.
  3. Add the chopped daikon and carrots to the pot, and cook over medium for 5-10 minutes.
  4. Add pork meatballs to the pot and cook 10-15 minutes.
  5. Add shiitakes, nira, green onion, cabbage, and bok choy, and cook for 10 more minutes.
  6. Reduce the heat to low and add sliced tofu (do not boil), and cook for 5 minutes.
  7. Season with salt, pepper, and soy sauce and enjoy.

From FUEL: The 10,000-Calorie Sumo Wrestler Diet

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE