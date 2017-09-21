Chanko-Nabe Recipe

“Itadakimasu!”
Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
for the meatballs:
½ pound|227 grams ground pork
½ teaspoon miso paste
½ teaspoon sake
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon soy sauce
1 large egg
1 onion, minced
for the soup:
6 ¼ cups|1 liter 479 ml fish broth
¼ cup|60 ml sake
¼ cup|60 ml soy sauce
3 tablespoons mirin
¼ cup daikon, sliced
2 medium carrots, sliced
¼ cup shiitake mushrooms, sliced
1 bunch nira, chopped (smaller green onions)
1 bunch green onion, chopped 1-inch pieces
handful cabbage, chopped
handful bok choy, chopped
12 ounces|340 grams firm tofu, sliced
Directions
- Make the meatballs: In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together. Using wet hands, roll the mixture into 1-inch meatballs and refrigerate until ready to use.
- In a medium-sized pot, bring the fish broth, soy sauce, sake, and mirin to a simmer.
- Add the chopped daikon and carrots to the pot, and cook over medium for 5-10 minutes.
- Add pork meatballs to the pot and cook 10-15 minutes.
- Add shiitakes, nira, green onion, cabbage, and bok choy, and cook for 10 more minutes.
- Reduce the heat to low and add sliced tofu (do not boil), and cook for 5 minutes.
- Season with salt, pepper, and soy sauce and enjoy.
