Steam Machine Specs Reveal Sparks Debate Over Whether It’s Weaker Than PS5

The Steam Machine specs has reportedly been revealed, and it’s sparked an interesting debate online. Console gamers are worried whether the Valve hardware isn’t as powerful as a PS5.

Steam Machine Specs Go Viral after ps5 comparisons

Screenshot: Valve

As we inch closer to the second half of 2026, we still do not have a or price. However, the Steam Machine specs caused quite a stir recently after going viral on social media. While Valve has given us a general breakdown of the machine’s hardware going back to 2025, for some reason the its components are only now making waves online.

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After several high-profile accounts on X posted the Steam Machine specs, it sparked thousands of responses to them. For example, one user wrote “It’s roughly on the level of a PS5 despite coming out 6 years later. And noticeably weaker than a PS5 Pro. I’ll pass.” Another player reacted “Nah those specs are feeble. I already game at 4K 120fps. Why would I want to drop back down to a 1080p machine?”

The Steam Machine specs debate highlights one of the biggest questions about Valve’s new hardware: who is this for? On paper, it’s not more powerful than PS5 Pro to get console users to jump ship to PC. But it’s also not strong enough for PC gamers to trade up their current custom builds. It’s an interesting dilemma. Although something I think people are missing is that this is a Linux console, with full access to Steam Library. I feel like that insane value is being overlooked.

Screenshot: PlayStation

In case you missed it, here are the Steam Machine specs:

Custom AMD Zen 4 CPU

6 cores / 12 threads

RDNA 3 GPU

28 Compute Units

8GB GDDR6 VRAM

16GB DDR5 RAM

512GB or 2TB NVMe SSD

SteamOS

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

Gigabit Ethernet

HDMI 2.0 + DisplayPort 1.4

microSD expansion

Steam Machine vs PS5 Specs Comparison Explained

As mentioned above, recently when the Steam Machine specs made their way online, it drew immediate comparisons to PS5 and Xbox. If you are wondering what the differences between the devices are, we’ve created a quick table below.

Here is how the Steam Machine stacks up with other consoles:

Component Steam Machine PS5 Pro PS5 Xbox Series X Xbox Series S CPU AMD Zen 4 (6C/12T, ~4.8 GHz) Zen 2 (8C/16T, up to 3.85 GHz) Zen 2 (8C/16T, up to 3.5 GHz) Zen 2 (8C/16T, up to 3.8 GHz) Zen 2 (lower clocks) GPU RDNA 3 (28 CUs, ~8–10 TFLOPS est.) RDNA 3 (60 CUs, ~16.7 TFLOPS) RDNA 2 (36 CUs, ~10.3 TFLOPS) RDNA 2 (52 CUs, ~12.1 TFLOPS) RDNA 2 (~20 CUs, ~4 TFLOPS) Memory 16 GB DDR5 + 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM 16 GB GDDR6 unified 16 GB GDDR6 unified 16 GB GDDR6 unified 10 GB GDDR6 unified Storage 512 GB / 2 TB NVMe SSD + microSD 2 TB SSD 825 GB / 1 TB SSD 1 TB SSD 512 GB SSD Target Performance 4K/60 with FSR 4K/60 + enhanced RT/PSSR 4K/60 or 1440p/120 4K/60–120 1440p/60 or 1080p/120 Power vs PS5 ~85–95% ~145–160% Baseline (100%) ~115–120% ~35–45% Biggest Advantages Steam library, mods, PC flexibility, newer CPU Strong RT, PSSR upscaling, premium 4K visuals Excellent exclusives, optimized ecosystem Raw power, Game Pass Affordable, compact Potential Downsides 8 GB VRAM could limit future 4K Higher price ($699) Older architecture Fewer exclusives Lower overall power

Is Steam Machine Actually Weaker Than PS5?

Screenshot: Valve

On paper, it seems that the Steam Machine largely matches the base PS5. The PS5 pro on the other hand, appears to be a stronger device. Then again, the premium PlayStation 5 hardware now retails for a staggering $900. This is also why the Steam Machine price is so important, as it will largely determine whether players think it’s worth it.

For example, if recent price leaks are accurate, and the Steam Machine retails for $1,000 or more, then it wouldn’t really make sense for console owners to jump to a technically weaker device. But the other issue is that we don’t know the full Steam Machine performance yet. Specs only tell one side of the story. Steam Machine is a linux console without Windows or OS bloat. So we could see some games actually perform better.