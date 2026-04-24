Steam Machine Official Store Page Goes Live as Release Date Rumors Intensify

An official store page for the Steam Machine and Steam Controller has gone live, which has players believing that a release date announcement could happen soon. However, Valve might be gearing up to release its new hardware in waves, so the next-gen console could actually be delayed.

Steam Machine Store Page in Asia Goes Live

Screenshot: Komodo Station, Valve

The official Asia store page for Steam Machine went live this morning. Eagle-eyed players discovered the Komodo Station page after it was first published for the Steam Controller. However, both the Steam Machine and Steam Frame also had their own store URLs added shortly after. For those out of the loop, Komodo Station is the official authorized retailer of Valve in Asia.

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As for why this matters, well, previous Valve hardware had a major announcement happen a week after their Komodo Station pages went live. However, one Steam insider believes that the Steam Machine release date might still not be announced despite its official store page in Asia going up this morning.

Screenshot: X @SadlyItsBradley

Over on X, Brad Lynch explained, “Just a heads up, if we are taking Komodo Station as a signal for Valve’s changing/upcoming hardware release plans. Which I think makes sense because the trio first leaked early on Komodo before Steam last November. They ONLY added web assets related to the Steam Controller today.” So it appears that only the Steam Controller got new assets added in the store pages today.

Screenshot: Valve

Before you get too excited, it’s more likely that a Steam Controller release date announcement is going to happen soon instead. For starters, last week a Steam Controller unboxing video after Valve uploaded it to their platform’s database.

Secondly, the Komodo Station Steam Controller store page got new web assets added this morning, while the other Valve hardware did not. Hardware leaker Brad Lynch went on to further explain the situation in a second post on X:

Screenshot: X @SadlyItsBradley

“To clarify: yes, there are three pages dedicated to Steam Frame, Steam Machine, and Steam Controller. But all of the assets (videos, images, etc.) being uploaded to the website are focused on the Steam Controller page. Whereas the other two pages are just rehashed elements.”

Screenshot: Valve

Earlier this week, a new rumor started to circulate that the Steam Machine release date might actually be delayed. According to the leak, Valve is reportedly waiting for RAM prices to drop down more before making any announcements. The unconfirmed reports claimed that Valve would be focusing on the Steam Controller first, as it’s not impacted by hardware costs increasing.

The fact that only the Steam Controller’s Komodo Station pages had new assets added to it kind of leans into this. The Steam Controller could just be sold as a standalone SKU and have its own separate launch. While this latest Steam Machine Komodo Station store page update is intriguing, it could actually just reaffirm that Valve isn’t going to be selling it soon.

Screenshot: Valve

Still, with the Steam Machine Komodo store page going live it might mean we get some kind of announcement soon. It could honestly go either way at this point. Regardless, the demand and hype for Steam Machine have never been higher.

I think what we all really want at this point is what the console will be priced at. That will really be a make-or-break moment for the PC-hybrid device. With all the rumors and leaks happening this week, we could finally get our answers soon.