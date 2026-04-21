Steam Controller Leak Sparks Steam Machine Release Date Speculation

Speculation about a Steam Machine release date has been sparked after a new leak surfaced online. According to leakers, Valve might be gearing up to release the new Steam Controller soon. However, does this mean the Steam Machine could also be launching sooner than expected, or will the device be released separately?

Screenshot: Valve

When the Steam Machine was first announced in 2025, it was revealed alongside the new Steam Controller. However, it’s now been over five months without any updates as to when the new Valve console could launch. A new Steam Controller leak has recently sparked speculation from fans about the Steam Machine’s release date potentially being announced.

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According to a leak posted by Brad Lynch on X, Valve recently uploaded a “Steam Controller Unboxing” video to their database. The video, however, is currently private and can’t be watched. Naturally, this latest leak has led many fans to believe that the Steam Controller could be released soon, especially if Valve is preparing unboxing content.

Screenshot: X @SadlyItsBradley

Since the Steam Controller was also announced alongside the Steam Machine, this has caused some players to theorize that the console could get a release date announcement soon. In fact, the Steam Controller is actually packaged with the Steam Machine. However, some fans might be jumping the gun too soon, as there could be another explanation.

Could Valve Release the Steam Controller Before the Steam Machine?

Screenshot: Valve

It should be pointed out that the Steam Controller is going to be sold separately when it launches. And while it appears it will also be packaged with the Steam Machine, it doesn’t mean that they will both be released at the same time. With the Steam Machine launch announcement seemingly being stalled, Valve could release a standalone version of the peripheral early.

Although Valve has doubled down that the Steam Machine release date will be sometime in 2026, the new console has hurdles to clear. The elephant in the room is the massive RAM shortage, which has led to hardware prices skyrocketing. So while Valve continues to take time deciding what they want to do with their console, they could just go ahead and release the controller by itself early.

Screenshot: Valve

All that said, it does appear that Valve is going to be announcing something related to the Steam Controller soon. Usually, when the publisher uploads trailers to their database, an announcement follows. However, with the peripheral also being included in the Steam Machine bundle, it’s understandable why many eager players might think the console could also get an update soon.

At this point, though, this is just speculation. We could end up seeing an early launch for the Steam Controller that isn’t related to the new console. Which is totally fair, since I know many players who just want the peripheral on its own anyway. Regardless, Valve could be gearing up to update us on new Steam Hardware, so it’s an exciting development!