Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the salad:

2 chayote, halved, seeded, and thinly sliced on a mandolin

1% weight add kosher salt

1% weight add granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

chili oil

for the vinaigrette:

2 teaspoons lemon curd

1 tablespoon Ginkgo Hyo vinegar

1 ½ tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon sesame oil

6 Szechuan peppercorns, ground

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Directions

Marinate the chayote: In a medium bowl, combine the chayote pieces with the salt, sugar, and white pepper. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours, preferably overnight. Make the vinaigrette: Whisk all of the ingredients together in a medium bowl. To serve, place 2 tablespoons of vinaigrette on 4 small plates. Squeeze all of the liquid from the chayote slices, then divide among each plate. Drizzle a little chili oil over the top and serve with extra vinaigrette on the side.

From: Chayote Isn’t Your Average Summer Squash

