Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the salad:
2 chayote, halved, seeded, and thinly sliced on a mandolin
1% weight add kosher salt
1% weight add granulated sugar
¼ teaspoon ground white pepper
chili oil
Videos by VICE
for the vinaigrette:
2 teaspoons lemon curd
1 tablespoon Ginkgo Hyo vinegar
1 ½ tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon sesame oil
6 Szechuan peppercorns, ground
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Directions
- Marinate the chayote: In a medium bowl, combine the chayote pieces with the salt, sugar, and white pepper. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours, preferably overnight.
- Make the vinaigrette: Whisk all of the ingredients together in a medium bowl.
- To serve, place 2 tablespoons of vinaigrette on 4 small plates. Squeeze all of the liquid from the chayote slices, then divide among each plate. Drizzle a little chili oil over the top and serve with extra vinaigrette on the side.
From: Chayote Isn’t Your Average Summer Squash
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.