The Ultimate Guide to Cheap Eats in Sydney

Sydney often appears on lists of most expensive cities in the world. It also boasts some of the country’s most expensive restaurants and richest patrons, so finding a place to go for a cheap and satisfying meal is increasingly challenging. Thankfully we’ve done the research and curated this list of the best cheap eats in Sydney, bang for your buck guaranteed.

Otogo, Ultimo

Otogo, Ultimo is know for cheap onigiri and soba noodles in a cup. Photo: Kimberley Low.

There are so many things to love about Otogo, Ultimo’s new-ish Japanese café across from Broadway Shopping Centre. First, there are their dozen or so signature onigiris with a few specials on rotation starting from $3.

Then there’s soba noodles in a cup – the 63-degree egg version will set you back $10 while the most expensive, topped with prawn tempura, comes in at $13.

Portions are sensible and filling and there’s a variety of self-serve sauces and toppings to make it your own, as well as soft serves, karaage, drinks from $3.30 and more. Together with a cute pebbled garden for outdoor seating and the fact that it’s open 8am-8pm every day, it’s hard not to make Otogo your new go-to for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Address: 40 Bay Street, Ultimo 2007

Hours: 8am-8pm daily

Hong Ha Bakery, Mascot

Hong Ha in Sydney has stood the test of time, and so have its prices. Photo: Kimberley Low.

There’s no shortage of excellent Vietnamese banh mi joints in Sydney but Hong Ha stands the test of time for its consistently high-quality fillings and ever-crisp fresh bread rolls. Classic flavours such as chicken and pork are $9 whereas fancier options go up to $12. Our favourite is the lemongrass chicken, and the chilli has just the right kick without going overboard. Add a generously sized spring roll for $3 and you’ll be set for whatever comes your way. Try to go outside of lunchtime hours as the queue can get maddening.

Address: 1151 Botany Road, Mascot NSW 2020

Hours: 5.30am-4pm daily

Ikhwan Café, Pyrmont

The ‘pay as you wish’ Sunday buffet at Ikhwan Cafe is one of Sydney’s best cheap eats. Photo: Kimberley Low.

Malaysian food in Sydney once meant mostly mamak and hawker classics like roti canai and char kuey teow, but Ikhwan Café does Malay-Muslim cuisines with an all-halal menu and an endless variety of nasi goreng (fried rice), nasi lemak, mee or noodles fried, in soups or coated in shrimp paste, plus the classic rotis, curries and sambal dishes.

But the real winner is the ‘pay as you wish’ Sunday buffet from 11am-8pm – an extension of their charitable Muslim ethos (Ikhwan means ‘brothers’ in Arabic). A ridiculously fragrant biryani is the main star when we visit, supported by a dozen or so home-style Malay sides, sweets and drinks you won’t find anywhere else. Together with the irony that it’s right next to the Casino, it’s a truly Sydney adventure to end your week with a win.

Address: Shop 2/1/27 Murray St, Pyrmont NSW 2009

Hours: 9am-8pm Monday-Saturday, 11am-8pm Sunday

Frango Charcoal Chicken, Petersham

This inner-west institution has made a sometimes tiresome protein into a zingy, moreish delicacy since 1989 thanks to a special sauce we suspect to be a mix of lime, chilli and a healthy dose of garlic, salt, chicken stock and mayo.

While the menu can be a tad confusing for first-timers, their burger and half-chicken options are by far the most popular casual option at $10 each. Most make it a meal with shoestring fries or rice and a drink for $15-18. During the dark days of COVID there was a queue around the block when it first re-opened, and while it was famously analog and cash-only they now accept alternatives. Frango’s also now has branches in Bella Vista, Smithfield and even Penrith, but visit the original Petersham branch for the full experience.

Address: 98 New Canterbury Rd, Petersham NSW 2049

Hours: 10am-9pm Monday – Saturday, 10am-8pm Sunday

Do Dee Paidang, Haymarket

Boat noodles are cheap and delicious at Do Dee Paidang. Photo: Kimberley Low.

Thai restaurants are everywhere in Sydney, but Do Dee Paidang’s offering is a step above many thanks to a noodle soup menu with 26 different varieties and seven types of noodles to choose from. Most are available in a small but still filling portion at $7.90-$9.90, or jumbo sizes from $14-$19.90. While they used to be notorious for tongue-scorching spice levels, they’ve now taken it down a fair bit (but you can always ask for more chilli, of course).

If noodle soups aren’t your thing, there are also large share plates of som tum (papaya salad) and nam-nuang (pork sausage) for two from $22.9, an endless list of skewers and snacks from $3 and the usual variety noodles and stir-fries. Open from 11.30am-midnight every day, it’s an easy choice for an afternoon snack or late-night refuel.

Address: 9/37 Ultimo Rd, Haymarket NSW 2000

Hours: 11am-midnight daily

Taste of Canton, Zetland

Cheung fun at Taste of Canton, Zetland.

Chances are you’ve tried Hong Kong-style cheung fun at yum cha, but Taste of Canton takes it up a notch with a Chinese version that’s made fresh to order. The result is a seriously silky, stretchy, steaming hot plate of translucent rice rolls that smell and feel like a cloud of pure joy. There’s a condiment station where you can add as much or as little sauce as you like, and the plain version is $7.90 whilst additional fillings like egg, mince meats and prawns will take it up to $13.90. They’ve also got a host of Cantonese snacks like steamed buns for $3, dim sims and tea eggs, so bring a friend and feast away. It’s in an aptly random location on the corner of Epsom Road and Joynton Ave attached to a car wash, and it’s open from 11am til midnight every. Single. Day.

Address: 76 Epsom Rd, Zetland NSW 2018

Hours: 11am-midnight daily

Honourable cheap eats mentions

South Dowling Sandwiches, Darlinghurst for hearty fresh sandwiches from $11.

Student Biryani, a Pakistani institution with biryani plates from $12.

X Dream, a Sri Lankan joint with appams (hoppers) from $2.

Kimberley Low is a writer and photographer based in Sydney.

Kimberley Low is a writer and photographer based in Sydney.