Check Woo York’s Debut Release on the White Hot Life and Death Label

Ukrainian techno duo Woo York have readied their debut for the groundbreaking Life and Death label, home to such scene luminaries as Tale of Us, DJ Tennis, Ten Walls, and Job Jobse. Titled “The Valley of Songs,” the release finds the duo moving away from the harder-edged sonics they’re known for and into more soothing territory in line with the label’s aesthetic – house-adjacent dancefloor beats that are at once dark, moody, and pretty.

We’ve got the premiere of the titular track. It’s seven minutes of melodic swell punctuated with flute tones and bird sounds. We’re pretty sure this is what astronauts wake up to when they look back upon Earth. The Kiev-based duo have been popping up in pretty much every Tale of Us set in recent memory, and even show up twice on their world-conquering Essential Mix from last month.

Videos by VICE

Find Woo York on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter