Chef Accused of Killing, Dismembering, and Cooking Man in Pot of Vegetables

A French chef tried to whip up a new dish—vegetables à la human.

Philippe Schneider is currently standing trial in France, where he is accused of murdering Georges Meichler, dismembering his body, and cooking pieces of it alongside vegetables in an effort to mask the smell, The Telegraph reported.

When Meichler’s daughter had trouble reaching him and eventually received odd texts from his number, she contacted police, the outlet reported.

Amid their investigation, police became aware that Schneider and his girlfriend, Nathalie Caboubassy, were driving Meichler’s car around town, according to the outlet.

While Schneider initially claimed Meichler had let him the car, the first man later confessed to a horrific crime, the outlet reported.

Schneider initially told police that he’d killed Meichler after a dispute, the outlet reported. However, he later changed his story.

What Happened to Georges Meichler and his body?

Schneider eventually stated that he and gravedigger Loup Benrakia went to Meichler’s home to steal weed, the outlet reported. Schneider said he and Benrakia tied up and gagged Meichler amid their search, per the outlet. However, upon their return they found Meichler dead from suffocation upon their return, according to the outlet.

A former butcher, Schneider allegedly took Meichler’s body back to his house, where he dismembered it with a butcher’s knife, before burning the organs, the outlet reported.

It didn’t stop there, though. According to the outlet, Schneider returned to Meichler’s home where he allegedly cooked the late man’s limbs in large pots to cover the odor. He then allegedly burned Meichler’s head, hands, and feet, before scattering the ashes across the property, the outlet reported.

In response to Meichler’s death, Schneider has been charged with kidnapping leading to death, concealment of a corpse, and endangering the integrity of the corpse, per the outlet. Caboubassy and Benrakia, both of whom deny their involvement in the crime, have been charged with complicity, the outlet reported.

“I have no words to express my guilt and my many regrets, but I understand the anger and disgust I can evoke,” Schneider said, according to Le Parisien. “I offer my sincere apologies to the family. This is an act of madness that should never have happened. I plead guilty to all the charges against me.”

A verdict is expected on May 22.