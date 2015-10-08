Chef’s Night Out: Ink.

Top Chef Michael Voltaggio of Ace of Cakes, Charm City Cakes), Jeff Mahin (Stella Barra Pizzeria, Do-Rite Donuts), Zach Carothers (Portugal. The Man), Jason Rotramel (Rebel8), and Ink.’s chef de cuisine, Cole Dickinson. Mr.Michael Voltaggio of Ink. takes us out for a night in Hollywood with an appropriately star-studded crew, including Duff Goldman (, Charm City Cakes), Jeff Mahin (Stella Barra Pizzeria, Do-Rite Donuts), Zach Carothers (Portugal. The Man), Jason Rotramel (Rebel8), and Ink.’s chef de cuisine, Cole Dickinson.



The night kicks off at Birch, Brendan Collins’ new endeavor in the heart of Hollywood, for oysters, monkfish tikka masala, and pork shanks the size of a baby’s head. Next, we cruise over to The Spare Room at The Hollywood Roosevelt for craft cocktails and some intense bowling competition before crossing Hollywood Boulevard for arcade games and beer at Dave & Buster’s. En route back Ink., Michael detours to Shamrock Social Club for a last-minute tattoo session with renowned artist, Dr. Woo. Filled with booze and adrenaline, the gang crowds into the kitchen at Ink. for a sandwich-off that puts all other food competitions to shame.