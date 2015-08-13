Chef’s Night Out: Maaemo

You would expect a chef who runs one of the world’s top 50 restaurants—serving some of the most meticulously crafted dishes you ever seen—to be very professional, if not uptight. That’s not to say that Esben Holmboe Bang of Maaemo isn’t professional, but after a night out with him, we can most definitely say he is not uptight.

We start things off at Maaemo for a couple of beers with friends, then head out to Taco Republica for some of the best Mexican food in Oslo—and a ton of mezcal. Next stop is Arakataka for more traditional Norwegian cuisine, followed by No. 19 for cocktails and Norwegian folk metal. We then end the night at home sweet home, Maaemo, for a feast of sheep ribs. Enjoy this very boozy and funny adventure through Oslo.