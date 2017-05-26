Chicken alla Romana

Servings: 4

Prep: 20 minutes

Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

4 ounces guanciale, cut into 1 inch ribbons, ¼ in thick

1 (3 1/2 to 4 pound) chicken, cut into 12 pieces

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 green bell peppers, seeded and cut into ¼-inch dice

2 red bell peppers, seeded and cut into ¼-inch dice

2 yellow bell peppers, seeded and cut into ¼-inch dice

2 serrano chiles, halved lengthwise

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup Frascati or other dry white wine

1 (16-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 bunch escarole hearts, roughly chopped

1 bunch nepitella or mint, picked

Directions

1. In a 12-14-inch skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high. Add the guanciale and cook slowly to render out much of the fat, 4 minutes. Remove the guanciale pieces and all but 4 tablespoons of the fat-oil mixture from the pan.

2. Season the chicken pieces all over with salt and pepper and add the chicken to the pan. Cook, turning as needed, until the chicken is dark golden brown, about 15 minutes. Transfer the chicken pieces to a plate.

3. Add garlic, peppers, and onion and cook until just softened, 5 to 6 minutes. Add the wine and cook 5 minutes. Add the reserved guanciale and chicken, plus the tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and simmer, uncovered, 25 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through. Transfer the pieces of chicken to a platter, stir some of the sauce with the chopped escarole hearts and nepitella. Add a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and spoon over the chicken.

From: Mario Cooks for Jimmy Fallon & Mary Giuliani