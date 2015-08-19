Chicken-Fried Rabbit with Spicy Honey Sauce Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 12 hours

Total time: 13 hours

Ingredients

1 whole rabbit, broken down into 8 pieces (ribs and flaps removed)

for the spicy honey sauce:

250 milliliters honey

1 orange, finely zested

1 thumb-size piece of ginger, finely grated

1 Bird’s Eye Chili, cut as small as possible (these are very hot, so handle with latex gloves and take necessary precautions)

125 milliliters Sriracha

75 milliliters fish sauce

75 milliliters cider vinegar

1/4 cup green onion, thinly sliced on an angle (for garnish)

7 tablespoons coarse salt

bunch of thyme

4 garlic cloves, smashed

duck fat—enough to cover (use any mix of fat available to you: bacon fat, chicken fat, etc.)olive oil or canola oil

for the seasoned flour:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne

1 tablespoon ground mustard

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon oregano

1 tablespoon ground pepper

1 tablespoon paprika

1 liter buttermilk

Directions

1. First, make the spicy honey sauce. In a saucepan over medium heat, bring honey, orange zest, ginger and Birds’ Eye Chili to a boil and take off heat. Steep for an hour.

2. While hot, add Sriracha, fish sauce, and vinegar. Allow to cool and refrigerate until use.

3. Now, prepare the rabbit. Break down the carcass by removing hind legs and front legs. Make stock with the flaps and rib cage. Cut loin into 3 pieces or ask your butcher to prepare into seven pieces. Mix the cure mixture together and rub the meat with it. Store in a non-reactive container (plastic or glass work best) in the fridge for 8-12 hours or overnight.

4. To fry the rabbit: In a Dutch oven, add enough fat to cover the protein. Heat fat at 300° degrees. Rinse the cured rabbit and pat dry. Carefully add to hot fat in Dutch oven. Cook at 300° degrees until fork tender, approximately 2­-3 hours.

5. Remove from fat and rest on a rack to remove excess fat.

6. Combine flour and seasonings.

7. Heat fat or oil to 325° degrees on stovetop. To make the chicken-fried breading for the rabbit, press into flour mixture, then dip in buttermilk, then back into flour mixture.

8. Now, add the dredged rabbit back into the fryer. Fry turning once or twice until golden brown and a thermometer inserted in the loin reads 160° F.

9. Drizzle with spicy honey sauce and garnish with green onions. Consume immediately.

From Chef’s Night Out: Hopgood’s Foodliner