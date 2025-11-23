Childish Gambino Reveals He Suffered a Stroke: ‘They Found a Hole in My Heart’

We could’ve lost Childish Gambino back in 2024. Last year, he ended up cancelling the rest of his shows in America and Europe for The New World Tour. At the time, he never disclosed a reason beyond needing surgery and some time away. “After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent. After being assessed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the U.S. tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal,” Donald Glover wrote in a since-deleted post on X (captured by Variety).

“My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously,” Childish Gambino continued. “With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the U.K. and European dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support.”

Now, in his first big concert back, Glover is explaining exactly what happened.

Childish Gambino Reveals The Health Scare That Made Him Cancel His Tour

Recently, the “3005” crooner performed at Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw. There, he took a moment during his set to address his abrupt absence. Glover opens up about a gnarly feeling going on in his head that impaired his vision. Consequently, instead of toughing it out, Childish Gambino eventually goes to the hospital. The comedian in him obviously sees the humor initially before realizing what he needed to do next.

“I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’ And the first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx,’” Childish Gambino jokes. “That’s really like the second thing. The first thing was like, ‘I’m letting everybody down.’”

Then, the health scares continued for Donald Glover. After all was said and done, it soberingly reminded him of how fragile this life can really be. “I broke my foot… They found a hole in my heart… so I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery,” Childish Gambino explains. “They say everybody has two lives and the second life starts when you realize you have one… You should be living your life how you want. If we have to do this again, it can only get better.”