Chips and Dip Quiche Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

for the crust:

1 ¾ cups|250 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

8 tablespoons|113 grams unsalted butter, cubed and chilled

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

for the filling:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 pound|500 grams leeks, white parts only, thinly sliced

1 bunch scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

½ cup|125 ml heavy cream

½ cup|125 whole milk

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 large eggs

3 ounces|70 grams grated gruyere cheese

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 ½ ounces|45 grams plain Kettle potato chips, plus more to serve

¼ cup sour cream

Directions

Make the crust: Place the 1 ¾ cups flour, butter, and salt in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until pea-size crumbles form. Add 3 tablespoons ice-cold water and the vinegar and stir until a dough forms. Transfer to a lightly floured work surface and knead the dough until smooth, 1-2 minutes. Form into a disk, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate 1 hour. Roll dough into a 12” circle; transfer to an 8-inch tart pan with a removable bottom, pressing the dough into the bottom and sides. Trim excess dough and place on a baking sheet. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat the oven to 375°F. Prick the dough all over with a fork. Cover with parchment paper and fill with dried beans or pie weights. Bake until slightly firm, about 20 minutes. Remove paper and beans and continue to bake until the crust is light brown, about 15 minutes. Cool the crust slightly. Make the filling: Reduce oven to 325°F. Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the leeks, scallions, and onion and cook until soft and lightly golden, 8 minutes. Remove from heat and cool. Place the cream, milk, 2 tablespoons flour, and eggs in a blender and purée until smooth. Transfer to a bowl with the onion mixture, half the cheese, salt, and pepper and stir to combine. Pour the filling into the crust. Dollop with the sour cream, top with the potato chips, and sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Crack more pepper on top. Bake until filling is set, about 25 to 30 minutes. Let the quiche cool briefly and remove from pan. Crush some more chips on top before serving.

