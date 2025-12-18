Did Chris Farley Actually Take a Dump Out of a Window at 30 Rock?

In James Andrew Miller and Tom Shales’s 2015 book Live From New York: The Complete Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live, writer Fred Wolf said that Chris Farley “once stuck his a– out the window of the seventeenth floor at 30 Rock and took a s–t.” It’s a fascinating story, and an image we assure you will never leave your mind, but it’s a little bit vague. Farley was a well-documented prankster behind the scenes, though this seems a little over the top, even for him. Let’s dive into what really went down during the night in question.

Comedian Jay Mohr elaborated on the window incident on the Fly on the Wall podcast with Dana Carvey and David Spade in 2023. As the story goes, Mohr and fellow SNL writer Dave Attell shared an office at 30 Rock. Farley walked in late one night, and the writing duo quickly offered him $100 to poop out of their window. They gave him the money up front, but things didn’t go exactly as they had expected.

Farley dropped his pants and got to work, but had trouble getting anything out. Mohr said that they realized pretty early on that Farley didn’t actually have to go to the bathroom. He pressed so hard in his attempts that he started to turn purple. Finally, he was able to squeeze out something the size of a Milk Dud, but instead of going out the window, it fell inside and landed on Mohr’s desk.

Farley had no wipes and decided to use his hand. From there, he chased Mohr and Attell down the hall before catching up with Mohr and waving his dirty hand in front of him menacingly. It wasn’t all fun and games, however, because the group had to file a police report after the incident. Apparently, somebody spotted Farley’s backside sticking out of the window and thought he was getting ready to jump.