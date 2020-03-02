Christopher and Bobby From ‘The Sopranos’ Are Starting a Podcast About the Show

Watching The Sopranos is an all-consuming affair. You put it on casually, out of a sense of intense cultural FOMO and shame for having never seen it, and the next thing you know you’re up until 5 a.m. every night binge-watching six episodes back-to-back, calling capicola “gabagool” and your best friend “marone,” scarcely able to think about anything other than if Junior is going to wind up in prison or if Carmela is going to bang Furio. To those of you helplessly sucked into the delightful, addictive, life-upending vortex that is the greatest show of all time, here’s some good (and bad) news: The actors who play Christopher Moltisanti and Bobby Baccalà are launching a podcast about The Sopranos, and they’ll be breaking down the entire series episode by episode.

The good: We’re getting a one-of-a-kind, behind-the-scenes look at the series from the people who helped make it, and instead of spewing your theories about who’s becoming a made man next at anyone who will listen, you’ll get to divert your insatiable need to talk about The Sopranos into a podcast.

The bad: You’re about to spend an even larger chunk of your life on this show, and it just might ruin you.

Michael Imperioli (who plays Christopher) and Steve Schirripa (who plays Bobby) plan to bring on cast members, directors, writers, and other folks involved in making the show for Talking Sopranos. They’ll take a deep dive into each episode, unpack what happened, and generally just kind of banter, which, in those accents, is going to absolutely rule. They’ll also be taking questions from fans—though, judging by the teaser, any inquiries about That Ending are frowned upon.



