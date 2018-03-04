VICE
Classic French Omelette Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 3 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

3 large eggs
¼ cup goat cheese
1 teaspoon honey
½ teaspoon clarified butter
¼ cup shredded cheese (or optional amount)

Directions

  1. Whisk three eggs in a small bowl until the mixture is consistent and aerated. In another small bowl, mix the goat cheese with the honey and set aside.
  2. Heat a non-stick pan over medium-low, add clarified butter, and swirl around the pan until the sides are coated.
  3. Pour whisked eggs into the pan and let sit. Once the sides of the omelette begin to rise, take a rubber spatula and pull in the sides of the omelette towards the middle, allowing the remaining egg mixture to cook.
  4. After approximately 45 seconds, flip or turn the omelette, and cook the other side for another 45 seconds.
  5. Turn off the heat and apply a handful of shredded cheese and 2-3 knobs of honey goat cheese to one third of the omelette.
  6. While the omelette is still in the pan and using a spatula, create the first fold by turning the edge of the cheese-covered section over to the center.
  7. Slowly slide the omelette on to a plate and, using the pan, fold over the remaining third onto the already folded cheese half.

From How-To: Make the World’s Best Omelette

