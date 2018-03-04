Classic French Omelette Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 3 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
3 large eggs
¼ cup goat cheese
1 teaspoon honey
½ teaspoon clarified butter
¼ cup shredded cheese (or optional amount)
Directions
- Whisk three eggs in a small bowl until the mixture is consistent and aerated. In another small bowl, mix the goat cheese with the honey and set aside.
- Heat a non-stick pan over medium-low, add clarified butter, and swirl around the pan until the sides are coated.
- Pour whisked eggs into the pan and let sit. Once the sides of the omelette begin to rise, take a rubber spatula and pull in the sides of the omelette towards the middle, allowing the remaining egg mixture to cook.
- After approximately 45 seconds, flip or turn the omelette, and cook the other side for another 45 seconds.
- Turn off the heat and apply a handful of shredded cheese and 2-3 knobs of honey goat cheese to one third of the omelette.
- While the omelette is still in the pan and using a spatula, create the first fold by turning the edge of the cheese-covered section over to the center.
- Slowly slide the omelette on to a plate and, using the pan, fold over the remaining third onto the already folded cheese half.
