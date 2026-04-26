Classic N64 Shooter Could Be Coming Back After 28 Years

Nearly three decades after its original release, an iconic Nintendo 64 third-person shooter just teased a surprise return in the near future.

Buck Bumble Revival Could be In The Works

Right about now Buck Bumble is officially your new wholesome 4/20 mascot, and we will not be taking further questions …at this time. But stay tuned and BEE sure to follow us for forthcoming news and announcements! 👀🐝 #BuckBumble pic.twitter.com/G66wF0waF5 — Argonaut Games (@ArgonautGames_) April 20, 2026

Buck Bumble released for the Nintendo 64 in 1998 and the 3D game quickly won over gamers with its unique combination of platforming, shooting, and groundbreaking Rumble Pak support.

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Things have been silent on the Buck Bumble front for many years until earlier this week. Argonaut Games surprised fans of the franchise with a teaser posted on social media suggesting that Buck Bumble news and announcements would be coming soon…

“Right about now Buck Bumble is officially your new wholesome 4/20 mascot, and we will not be taking further questions …at this time. But stay tuned and BEE sure to follow us for forthcoming news and announcements!”

The playful and pun-filled announcement arrived on 4/20 and offered just enough information to get Buck Bumble back into the conversation without really revealing anything at all all, aside from the promise of more news to come in the near future.

There are no details about what announcement might be coming, but Argonaut’s most recent projects include a remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos from a similar era. The 2025 Croc remaster released for Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox consoles with enhanced graphics, updated controls, and an original graphics toggle. Argonaut Games hasn’t confirmed any details, but it seems possible that the company could be planning to deliver a similar treatment to Buck Bumble as one of its next projects.

The original Buck Bumble release was met with mixed reviews, but the game still seems to hold a lot of nostalgic power for gamers who have an affinity for the N64 era. The game launched with a single player campaign and also supported two different multiplayer modes for players to enjoy some split screen competition.

The Buck Soccer multiplayer mini-game was particularly entertaining. This multiplayer mode allowed players to use their bee’s weaponry and flight to push a giant ball into a goal. The mechanics are a bit similar to Rocket League.

At this time, that’s about everything there is to share on the Buck Bumble revival front. It sounds like more news will be arriving in the future, whenever Argonaut Games is ready to unveil whatever it has planned, so be sure to check back for news and updates.

Buck Bumble originally released on the Nintendo 64. At this time, a remaster, remake, or new installment has not officially been announced.