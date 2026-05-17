Classic PS1 Shooter Releases on PS4 and PS5 Next Week (With Modern Upgrades)

The PS1-era game Time Crisis is getting released on PS4 and PS5 soon. The beloved arcade shooter will be available on modern consoles for the first time in decades with new features, as part of May’s PlayStation Plus game catalog update.

Time Crisis Gets Surprise PS5 Release With New Modern Features

Screenshot: Namco, PlayStation

If you are doing a double take at that headline, I don’t blame you. If you grew up in the 90s, Time Crisis was one of the more iconic arcade titles to come out of that decade. The light gun shooter got its first home console port on the PS1 in 1997. However, the classic Namco game has largely been stuck on older hardware or PC emulators for decades.

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Sony surprised players when they revealed that Time Crisis will be released on PS4 and PS5 as a PlayStation Plus Premium game starting on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. The most exciting news about the release, though, is that it will also include modern features. Although, at the time of writing, it’s not entirely clear what those new features are going to be.

“The arcade smash hit, Time Crisis, is back. The home version that debuted on PlayStation in 1997 returns on PS4 and PS5, complete with the original console-exclusive special stages and all-new gyro aiming. Dive into a thrilling firefight, taking cover behind walls and doors to evade enemy attacks. This title has been converted from the PlayStation version to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and provides newly added features.”

Screenshot: Namco, PlayStation

Time Crisis PS5 release date is Tuesday, May 19, 2026. As mentioned above it will only be available to PlayStation Plus Premium members.

As far as when the PS1 shooter will be available on PS4 and PS5, PS Plus games usually go live at 2:00 AM PT or 5:00 AM ET. If you already have a Premium sub, it should automatically refresh once you boot up your library.

How to Play Time Crisis on PS5 and PS4

Screenshot: PlayStation

To get access to Time Crisis on PS5, you need to be a PlayStation Plus Premium member specifically. So if you are on an Extra or Essential sub, unfortunately it won’t be available. Although it is possible that the PS1 shooter eventually gets a separate release. It wouldn’t be the first time a PlayStation Plus classic has made the jump to the PlayStation Store.

Here are the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription options to play Time Crisis on PS5:

1 Month – $17.99

– $17.99 3 Months – $49.99

– $49.99 12 Months – $159.99

Obviously, that is not a small amount of money to sneeze at. However, players who love retro games from the 90s can get access to Time Crisis for $17.99 if they only do a one-month subscription.