PlayStation Plus Members Get A Star Wars Single-Player Adventure and a 2018 Game of the Year Contender

The middle of May has arrived, which means it is time for a new batch of games to be added to the PlayStation Plus game catalogue.

All Games Coming to PlayStation Plus on May 19

Sony has officially unveiled the full lineup of library additions to PlayStation Plus that will be arriving as part of the May 19 update. This drop is a pretty huge one that includes some major hits from across genres.

Videos by VICE

2024’s Star Wars Outlaws is the showcase title and is a great addition for fans of Ubisoft open-world stealth adventure titles. The game has had a ton of updates and improvements in the years since its launch and is a much better, and more forgiving, experience than it was originally.

Additionally, the inclusion of Red Dead Redemption 2 is sure to turn some heads. As the video game world eagerly awaits the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 later this year, there are likely tons of players who are looking to scratch that Rockstar itch in the meantime.

Here is a full breakdown of the titles arriving on PlayStation Plus May 19:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

Star Wars Outlaws | PS5 Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game and explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life. Fight, steal and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Red Dead Redemption 2 | PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 also includes Red Dead Online — the multiplayer experience set in the living world of Red Dead Redemption 2 — ride solo or form a posse; run moonshine; battle lawmen, outlaw gangs, ferocious wild animals, and much more as you forge your own path on the American frontier.

Bramble: The Mountain King | PS5, PS4 Bramble The Mountain King takes you on a gripping and unsettling journey through stunning environments. Take on the role of Olle, a young boy setting off to rescue his sister, kidnapped by a dreaded troll. Not everything in Bramble is exactly how it seems – in this strange land with creatures big and small, you must be careful when to approach and when to hide. Many hungry and spiteful beasts lurk in these forests and caves. Watch your step….

The Thaumaturge | PS5 Wiktor Szulski is a thaumaturge, a master of mystical arts, who can peer into the hearts and minds of others, uncovering their deepest emotions, desires, and secrets. However, his powers also feed into his flaw of pride, which can present him with various opportunities or lead to negative consequences. As a thaumaturge, you draw your power from the ability to summon salutors – mystical, folklore-inspired demons that inhabit the ethereal realm. Use their powers to manipulate your foes, sway the minds of allies, and fight opponents in turn-based tactical combat. Engage in deep, tactical combat against various opponents – some physical, others more elusive. Wiktor’s thaumaturgical abilities let you bend the rules of reality, summoning demons to unleash powerful attacks or gain strategic advantages.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn | PS5 From games studio A44, makers of Ashen, comes an explosive Souls-lite, where Gods and guns collide in a battle for the future of humanity. The Door to the Great Below has been opened unleashing the Gods and their armies of the Dead. The lands of Kian are besieged, the city of Dawn is on the brink of destruction. It’s time for the Coalition army to fight back. Embrace vengeance, gunpowder and magic as you embark on an epic journey to defeat the Gods, close the door and retake the world.

Broken Sword – Shadows of the Templar: Reforged | PS5, PS4 Step out onto the streets of Paris in “Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged”, a substantially enhanced version of the multi-award winning, all-time classic adventure. Enjoy a globe-spanning story when intrepid American George Stobbart and fearless journalist Nico Collard are pitched into a gripping adventure, exploring exotic locations, solving ancient mysteries, and thwarting dark conspiracies to discover the arcane secrets of the Knights Templar.

Enotria: The Last Song Standard Edition | PS5 Enotria is an action RPG soulslike set in a beautiful sun-lit land inspired by Italian nature and folklore, and it is up to you to unravel the mysteries of this stunning world. Become the Mask of Change and free the world from the Canovaccio – a twisted eternal play that keeps the world in unnatural stasis. Don the Mask of your fallen foes to assume their roles and enable new ways of playing. Choose strategically which Mask to use and swap between up to three custom loadouts at any time. Defeat the mighty Authors and free the world from stagnation.



PlayStation Plus Premium

Time Crisis | PS5, PS4 The arcade smash hit, Time Crisis, is back. The home version that debuted on PlayStation in 1997 returns on PS4 and PS5, complete with the original console-exclusive special stages and all-new gyro aiming. Dive into a thrilling firefight, taking cover behind walls and doors to evade enemy attacks. This title has been converted from the PlayStation version to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and provides newly added features.



In terms of both quantity and quality, this is one of the best months for PlayStation Plus members in quite a while. In addition to the big AAA hits that are getting top-billing, the indie games that fill out the rest of the list are also likely to draw in a lot of players.

Sony fans should check back in the coming weeks for more news and updates and to see what additions the June drop will bring to the PlayStation Plus game library.