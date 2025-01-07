CM Punk Trolls Seth Rollins After ‘WWE Raw’ Win

CM Punk and Seth Rollins took each other to the limit in the main event of WWE Raw‘s Netflix premiere.

They’ve been talking smack about one another over the past year and according to Punk’s prior comments, their feud was set for WrestleMania 40. Injuries prevented that from taking place. However, the first WWE Raw of the year and the streaming era is the next best. Rollins’ signature stomp couldn’t keep Punk down.

Videos by VICE

After mocking each other by using their moves against one another, Punk was tied up near the ropes. He used his veteran ring awareness to get his foot to the rope. Taking Rollins off guard, he hit him with the GTS for the win. Afterward, Punk smirked at Rollins from across the ring, utilizing his GTS call-out to send a message.

CM Punk’s Memorable WWE Raw Win

Most people assumed this wouldn’t be the only outing between these two as it’s been a hyped feud in WWE. However, there are rumors that both men have different plans heading into WrestleMania season. Plus, the match ended clean as a whistle so will this lead to Rollins spiraling or was it just a one-off dream match? According to Punk, tonight’s showdown won’t be the end.

“I would love to say I’m moving on to bigger and better things,” Punk told the Nightcap show. “I’d love to be wrong about that, too, but I think this is one of those [Hulk] Hogan/[Randy] Savage deals that’s going to go on for as long as the beef has already been festering. 10 plus years — we’re talking a decade here. I don’t think, even as big of a night, debuting on Netflix — no matter how bright the lights are — is going to resolve this. This one’s going to fester for a while.”

Punk’s final WWE Raw match was shortly before the 2014 Royal Rumble against Billy Gunn. After that match, he famously walked out of WWE and took a near-decade-long hiatus from the company. He returned to wrestling in 2021 when he joined AEW but as we all know that unfolded into a catastrophic mess by 2023.