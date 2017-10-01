Cold Shrimp Noodles Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the shrimp:

2 ounces|65 grams peeled and deveined shrimp (about 4)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

for the banna sauce:

1 cup|250 ml vegetable oil

3 tablespoons garlic oil

2 ounces|2 grams bonito flakes

½ cup|145 grams smoked tomato paste

2 tablespoons crab paste

1 ½ tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

8 stalks lemongrass, trimmed and roughly chopped

4 garlic cloves, peeled and roughly chopped

1 whole Spanish onions, diced

1 (4-inch) piece ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

for the green herb sauce:

1 (14-ounce|400 ml) can coconut milk

¼ ounce|8 grams culantro

¼ ounce|8 grams mint leaves

¼ ounce|8 grams Thai basil

1 teaspoon|3 grams granulated sugar

½ teaspoon|4 grams kosher salt

1 lemon, juiced

to serve:

2 ounces|57 grams rice noodles

1 cup|237 ml banna sauce

2 tablespoons green herb sauce

fried shallots

fresh mint leaves

pickled serrano peppers

smoked salt

Directions

Brine and cook the shrimp: In a medium bowl, toss the shrimp with the salt and let sit for 5 minutes. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the shrimp and cook for 1 minute. Drain and place shrimp in an ice bath. Toss with lime juice and lemon zest. Make the banna sauce: Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add the remaining ingredients and cook until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for 10 minutes, then add 5 ½ cups|1333 ml water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes longer. Cool slightly, then transfer to a blender and purée. Strain through a fine mesh sieve, discarding solids. Cool completely before using. Make the green herb sauce: In a small saucepan, bring the coconut milk to a boil over high. Stir in the culantro, mint, and basil and simmer for 2 minutes more. Stir in the sugar and salt, then transfer to a blender and purée. Stir in the lemon juice and cool completely before using. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the noodles and stir. Cook for 7 minutes, then drain and rinse with cold water. To serve, place the noodles in a bowl and top with the banna and green herb sauce. Place the shrimp on top, then garnish with the fried shallots, mint leaves, pickled peppers, and smoked salt.

