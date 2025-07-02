Contributors of the Month

The following is a selection of some of some of the standout contributors from the spring 2025 edition of VICE magazine: The Rock Bottom Issue.

KARLEY SCIORTINO

“Karley is the author of Slutever (slutever.org), a blog about fornication, her various sex slaves, and magic masturbation rituals in explicit, perverted, and exceptional detail.” Thus began Karley’s first writeup in this column, way back in 2007. In the interests of supporting personal growth, we won’t trot out the rest; it’s fair to say Karley has kicked on in the time it’s taken for blogs to die away completely and come back to life again. Now a writer, host, and producer based in LA, she co-wrote and produced TV series Now Apocalypse; hosted the Sanctum Unmasked podcast series for iHeart; authored the book Slutever: Dispatches From a Sexually Autonomous Woman in a Post Shame World; and writes Vogue’s sex and relationships column BREATHLESS, which is what you will be if you just read that last sentence out loud. We don’t know if she still has sex slaves, but for this issue she got a lawyer to draft a contract you can give to anyone you’re thinking of hooking up with, so that they don’t ruin your life.

OLIVIA KRUPP

Olivia is a Journalism major at the University of Arizona in Tuscon. She got in touch after reading a VICE story about ‘manosphere’ influencers swinging the ‘bro vote’ for Donald Trump at last year’s presidential election. Since she “likes reporting about subjects and people that get me doxxed,” she offered to gatecrash and then write up an account of the parties thrown on her campus by frat boys the weekend after Trump’s election win last year. “I’m not sure how they’ll react,” says the 21-year-old Chicagoan when asked how they might respond to seeing the story. “I do respect their candor but sometimes that can change when they see it in print.” One thing that doesn’t change is frat house fashion. Some of those buckle-up Birkies look like they haven’t been washed since chauvinism was last on trend.

JJUMBA MARTIN

For VICE’s comeback issue, Jjumba got up close and personal with the heels, fans, and babyfaces of Soft Ground Wrestling, the controversial amateur wrestling promotion broadcasting from a muddy field on the outskirts of Kampala to the world via the power of social media. The Ugandan has been working as a documentary and portrait photographer for over ten years, and his work vividly captures the personalities that give SGW its fire and fury. “I firmly believe that photography came to me when I needed it most,” he explains, “and heeding the photography call was like walking right into what I was created to do.” Some people are just born to do it, a sentiment backed up by the haywire theatrical prowess of Sanyuki, Coolman, Mr Lover Lover, and the rest of SGW’s kayfabe contingent.

JULIE RUIZ

Julie joined the company more than eight years ago, around the time we launched our TV channel. She rode the wave of all the trials that followed, eventually coming to oversee all aspects of design globally, with an influential role behind our creative direction. A fierce and loyal protector of VICE and its ethos through some frankly absurd challenges, perhaps Julie’s biggest triumph was bringing the magazine out of retirement while we were going through bankruptcy proceedings, for last year’s Photo Issue. How exactly do you make a magazine with no money? No one will ever know. Our return to print is in no small part her legacy.

NICOLAS DYKMANS

For months, Nicolas has been bombarding our inbox with strange and frequently troubling photographs taken on his escapades around the world, from sex conventions in northwest Europe to Cajun Mardi Gras in Louisiana. To shut him up, we introduced him to our conflict zone expert, coughed up the insurance money, and packed him off to wartorn Ukraine to meet goth kids with impressive facepaint and questionable opinions for what became this issue’s cover story. “Bringing my photography style to Ukraine was a gamble,” he says. “I didn’t want to appear exploitative or disrespectful but I didn’t want to show a romanticized reality either. Yet Ukrainians don’t lack a sense of humor and enjoyed the levity of my approach.” An intrepid, strawberry-blond Belgian reporter with a love of travel, we have no doubt Nicolas will continue to seek adventure for as long as he can keep Captain Haddock off the turps.

