Cookie Dough Cookies Recipe

“It’s sort of like my dream cookie.”
Servings: 15 cookies
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Videos by VICE
Ingredients
2 sticks unsalted European-style butter, room temperature, cut into cubes
1/2 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed
1 large egg
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
splash whole milk
1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons non-fat milk powder (optional)
2 cups mini chocolate chips
Directions
1. Heat oven to 500° F.
2. Combine butter and both sugars in a standing mixer with a paddle attachment. Mix for 1-2 minutes, or until ingredients are fully mixed.
3. Add in egg, vanilla, and splash of whole milk. Mix on high for 2-3 minutes, or until it becomes fluffy. It should double in size and be a pale color.
4. Add in flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, milk powder (if using), and chocolate chips. Mix 1 minute, or until dry ingredients are just incorporated.
5. Scoop cookie dough balls, about 1/4 cup each, onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet 2-3 inches apart, and flatten with the palm of your hand.
6. Bake for for 3-5 minutes, or until the cookies are golden brown on the edges but still raw in the middle. Throw in freezer immediately to stop the baking process. Store and serve directly from fridge.