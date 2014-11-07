Cookie Dough Cookies Recipe

“It’s sort of like my dream cookie.”

Servings: 15 cookies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 sticks unsalted European-style butter, room temperature, cut into cubes

1/2 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

splash whole milk

1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons non-fat milk powder (optional)

2 cups mini chocolate chips

Directions

1. Heat oven to 500° F.

2. Combine butter and both sugars in a standing mixer with a paddle attachment. Mix for 1-2 minutes, or until ingredients are fully mixed.

3. Add in egg, vanilla, and splash of whole milk. Mix on high for 2-3 minutes, or until it becomes fluffy. It should double in size and be a pale color.

4. Add in flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, milk powder (if using), and chocolate chips. Mix 1 minute, or until dry ingredients are just incorporated.

5. Scoop cookie dough balls, about 1/4 cup each, onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet 2-3 inches apart, and flatten with the palm of your hand.

6. Bake for for 3-5 minutes, or until the cookies are golden brown on the edges but still raw in the middle. Throw in freezer immediately to stop the baking process. Store and serve directly from fridge.

From How-To: Make Cookie Dough Cookies with Christina Tosi