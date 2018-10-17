Corn Ribs Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
2 ears corn, cleaned
2 tablespoons aioli
1 teaspoon chipotle chile flakes
1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
canola oil, for frying
finely grated vesterhavs cheese or sharp cheddar cheese
fresh cilantro
Directions
- Pour 2 inches oil in a large saucepan and heat until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F|175°C.
- Cut each ear of corn in half crosswise and then in quarters lengthwise. You should have 16 pieces of corn between the two.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the aioli, chile flakes, and lime juice.
- Working in batches, fry the corn until they curl back and look like ribs and the outer kernels begin to slightly darken, 5 to 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon or tongs, remove the corn from the oil and drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Season with salt and toss with the aioli. Season with a touch more lime juice.
- Transfer the corn ribs to a plate and finely grate the cheese over them like there’s no tomorrow. Garnish with picked cilantro leaves if you’re going for that Michelin star. Eat them like a spare rib, please don’t eat the corn bone.
