Corn Ribs Recipe

Pannocchie Fritte con salsa
Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 ears corn, cleaned
2 tablespoons aioli
1 teaspoon chipotle chile flakes
1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
canola oil, for frying
finely grated vesterhavs cheese or sharp cheddar cheese
fresh cilantro

Directions

  1. Pour 2 inches oil in a large saucepan and heat until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F|175°C.
  2. Cut each ear of corn in half crosswise and then in quarters lengthwise. You should have 16 pieces of corn between the two.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk together the aioli, chile flakes, and lime juice.
  4. Working in batches, fry the corn until they curl back and look like ribs and the outer kernels begin to slightly darken, 5 to 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon or tongs, remove the corn from the oil and drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Season with salt and toss with the aioli. Season with a touch more lime juice.
  5. Transfer the corn ribs to a plate and finely grate the cheese over them like there’s no tomorrow. Garnish with picked cilantro leaves if you’re going for that Michelin star. Eat them like a spare rib, please don’t eat the corn bone.

