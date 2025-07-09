Could ‘Fortnite’ Get ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Collaboration Skins?

A new report claims that multiple game developers have reached out to Netflix to do a collaboration with KPop Demon Hunters. Several studios are supposedly looking to do in-game events with the popular movie. However, the report could hint at the possibility of a potential Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters collaboration.

Is A ‘Fortnite’ KPop Demon Hunters Collaboration in the works?

Screenshot: Netflix, Sony

The potential KPop Demon Hunters game collaborations were first reported on by prolific Fortnite leaker ‘SamLeakss’. In a July 9 post on X, the Epic Games insider revealed that a handful of game studios were interested in working with the Netflix property. “Several Game Developers have reached out to the KPop Demon Hunters team for Collaborations. This includes ‘event collaborations within existing titles’, maybe Fortnite could be among these?”

While the report doesn’t directly mention Fortnite, there are a few interesting aspects to consider. For starters, Epic Games is always reaching out to popular properties to plan future crossovers. However, the “event collaborations within existing titles” quote in the report is specifically intriguing. After all, Fortnite is easily the biggest game in our industry that is consistently doing event collaborations. The film’s K-Pop group Huntr/x also seems made for the Battle Royale.

Screenshot: X @SamLeakss

Regardless, many Fortnite players immediately reacted with excitement at a potential Huntr/x crossover. “That would be so good. I need that to happen,” a user wrote in reaction to the report. Another user exclaimed, “This would be so peak if it happened. Fortnite, lock it in!” One comment even theorized, “KPop Demon Hunters Festival Season inbound?”

Could Huntr/x be the Next ‘Fortnite’ Festival Artist?

Screenshot: Netflix, Sony

Assuming we do get a Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters event collaboration, it would likely be more than just Huntr/x skins. With the characters being in a K-Pop group with original songs in the movie, they would be a good fit for a future Fortnite Festival artist. If you think that’s ridiculous, we had digital Vocaloid singer Hatsune Miku in January 2025.

Despite only making its debut on Netflix in June, KPop Demon Hunters has been a massive hit for the streaming service. Produced by Sony, the anime-inspired film has gone viral online, largely due to the movie’s exaggerated animation style. I mean, have you seen that disturbing food scene? Seriously, it’s a bit of nightmare fuel if you ask me.

Screenshot: Netflix, Sony

All that said, the K-Pop trio seems like the perfect fit for Fortnite. Their vibrant design would lend well to the battle royale’s cartoonish art style. Plus, Huntr/x literally transform into demon slayers in the movie’s story. Perhaps we could get KPop Demon Hunters Mythicals in Fortnite as well?

