Courtney Barnett Has Ups and Downs in “Elevator Operator” Video

Courtney Barnett has a special knack for lining her visuals up to her strung together narratives. On the first two videos from last year’s huge Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, “Depreston” and “Pedestrian at Best,” Barnett worked with directors ho were able to draw out her twin gifts for rambling lows and comic highs. Then there was the perfectly animated video for “Dead Fox,” coming on like a Hunter Thompson Pixar movie.

This morning she dropped the video for album opener “Elevator Operator,” one of Sometimes I Sit and Think’s most memorable tracks, and, as with “Pedestrian at Best,” Barnett is in the center of the shot once again, tolerating other people’s anger and banality. There are also guest spots from all three members of Sleater-Kinney, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, and The Drones, one of Australia’s finest ever bands.

