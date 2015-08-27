Crate Expectations: Benoit & Sergio

Like most people, DJs and producers have specific songs tied to events throughout their lives. In Crate Expectations, we extract a playlist from their memories to tell their story. This week’s subject is Benoit & Sergio, who are bringing their acclaimed live set to Williamsburg’s Cameo on Friday August 28, alongside Darkside’s Dave Harrington, and local legend Justin Strauss. The Washington, D.C., duo will also be releasing two EPs next month, House With 500 Rooms and Old Streets, on Soul Clap Records.

THUMP: What’s the first song you ever loved?

Benoit & Sergio: Something off The Beach Boys’ 20 Golden Hits cassette. “Fun, Fun, Fun, “Barbara Ann,” or “Good Vibrations.” The whole Beach Boys experience on that cassette really.



What is your biggest guilty pleasure song?

Billy Joel’s entire corpus, particularly “Just The Way You Are.” Though, there isn’t really any guilt in loving Billy Joel. Guilty pleasures are really for those unsure of themselves, in the eyes of vague music gods.





Is there a non dance-specific track that’s been helping you guys ease the intensities of summer touring?

“Cycles” by Jon Gibson, which has been listened to nightly, and is the most expert lullaby ever written. It was recorded in the mid 1970s at a cathedral in New York. It puts you to sleep within 5 minutes.

What track of your own do you love the most?



What track of your own do you hate the most?

Sergio: I know Benoit would say “Midnight People.” I would say “That’s The Party Talking.” It’s one of my favorite titles and least favorite tracks. It’s about a sad orphan begging for change to support their bad habits.

What’s a track that sums up the vibe of playing in NYC for you guys?

Something angular and ambitious – like Television’s “Marquee Moon.”

What’s the last song you want to hear before the lights go on?

A friend was DJing a wedding for an older couple—they were around 60 and long time family friends—and he ended the set right before the lights went on with “Me So Horny” by 2 Live Crew. It’s one of the most inspired choices ever and is something that you can never grow tired of as a last track for a wedding, club, or any gathering.



Benoit & Sergio are on Facebook. More info on their gig at Cameo on Friday, August 28 available here.