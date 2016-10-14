How Porn Consumers Gorged Themselves on Creampies

“Creampie” is an adult industry term for when a male porn star jizzes inside the orifice(s) of another performer, then allows the camera to linger on his cum seeping out. Interestingly, it has become a powerful porn sub-genre that’s oozed it’s way into America’s sexual vocabulary. Although not as common in your average film as the cumshot or even its popular subset, the facial, it picks up substantially more search traffic on Google, was one of Pornhub’s top overall searches in 2011 and 2012, and continues to be a top regional search term in parts of America. According to the industry’s paper of record, one of this summer’s top porn rentals was a creampie title. The all-but-mainstreamed fetish has even been referenced in Hollywood features like Michael Fassbender’s Shame and the TV show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Creampie scenes have become so pervasive in porn and beloved by consumers you’d assume it was a long-established trope.

However, according to Jeff Vanzetti, a porn archivist and founder of IAFD.com, porn’s IMDB, the distinct genre of creampies didn’t acquire its name, visual vocabulary, or norms until the 1990s. And it wasn’t until the early 2000s that it became one of the more popular genres in porn, launching countless series like Creampie Cuties, Creampie Surprise, and Internal Combustion.



The spread of the creampie in porn was not some organic process. It was the result of sustained activism of a group of fans turned producers and lobbyists. These fans, who operated the still-extant site creampie.com, at first to aggregate and review scenes they liked and later to host original content, coined (and trademarked) the term “creampie,” drew up rules for how these scenes ought to be shot, and sold some of the most mainstream, profitable studios of the era on their fixation.



VICE recently caught up with one of the main voices behind creampie.org and its creampie advocacy, a man who goes by the pseudonym “Sir Ron.” Once just a fan and a self-described successful “tech guy,” Sir Ron’s work with creampies became so all-consuming that he eventually quit his job, moved to California, and dug himself deep into the adult industry, where he still works today. We talked about why he and his compatriots were so eager to see creampies in film, the tactics they used to popularize the act, and what he thinks of modern creampies.

Our project started back in 1994 in response to the adult industry only doing facials—scene where a guy jizzes on another porn star’s face. Instead, we wanted creampies to become a variation of a popshot. You have five scenes in a movie. You don’t want to see cumshots in all of them. We were over it.



In the magazine days, what did people jerk off to? The pussy shots. Having a close-up shot of a pussy is a turn on. Having a close-up shot of a pussy with cum coming out puts it over the top because men are visual. Now you’re seeing the pussy shots—an extra stimulus—combined with the aftermath and the excitement of the aftermath.

The amateur market was doing creampies all along—e.g. Jan B, Amy French, Lynn Carroll. We originally started as a list and review site to find and present videos that contained creampies or internal cum shots. Adult-video fans contributed to the list, and we maintained it.



We started to do advocacy for creampies in the adult industry in 1996 by attending trade shows and asking video manufacturers for creampie videos. As you can guess, they didn’t have any.



We started producing our own content around 1998. We had to recruit girls, and the only places you could really do that, outside of the one big gatekeeper talent agency, were the swinger’s magazines like Oddity and Continental Contacts. You might see a girl in them and write to her. We had interviews beforehand, and in the beginning, some new amateur girls would say, “Isn’t that how you’re supposed to do sex?” It’s what everybody does in real life. We just show it.

We had instructions on the site for making a good creampie video: You can fake a creampie, so one of the rules was you couldn’t cut the footage. In the 1990s, if you cut, it’s implied that you put something fake inside the girl. Now it’s a little looser, a little easier. Still, you don’t pan away on the popshot. You stick with it for up to two minutes. You’ve got to watch it come out. That’s what made it successful, what makes it a creampie.



Our first attempt at marketing our content and spreading the term was to contact AVN and say, “Did you know that ‘creampie’ is the industry term for an internal cumshot?” Of course they’d write us back and say, “No, we didn’t know that.” So we started getting the word out like that.



“Creampie” is actually our registered trademark. It was 1999. Mainstream companies were going after adult companies that owned domain names like WhiteHouse.com, which was a porn site. Nina Footwear tried to sue Nina Hartley for her website—she was at nina.com. She fought it. But we didn’t want Entenmann’s or Pillsbury or whatever to go, “Hey, creampie, that’s us!” So we trademarked it to protect ourselves and keep using the name. We almost never enforce it, though.



Toward the turn of the millennium, we also saw creampie series from big producers like 4-Play Video, Anabolic Video, Bangbros, Devil’s Film, Elegant Angel, Kickass Video, Lethal Hardcore, and Randy West. This industry is sort of trend driven. If somebody’s doing anal, then everybody has to do anal. So if somebody’s doing creampie, then everybody’s coming out with creampies one after the other.



Starting in 2001, Red Light District, which may have then been the largest adult studio around the millennium, put the genre over the top with a slew of creampies. [E.g. Cream Filled Chocolate Holes, first edition 2005; Creampie Cuties, first edition 2002; Cumfart Cocktails, first edition 2004; Don’t Pull Out, first edition 2005; and In It Goes, Out It Comes, first edition 2007]. Basically we achieved so much success eventually our product wasn’t unique anymore.

Creampie has now become a niche. There are super specific series like Creampie Thais. And Pulse has Anal Consumption, a creampie genre where the guy cums in a girl’s butt and it comes out in a glass and she drinks it. So the genre has even micro-niched. People are trying to break it up more. It’s about two factors: You need to find new stimuli. And, to survive in this market today, it’s about people coming out and saying, “I have a micro niche, and I’m gonna exploit that.”

We never meant for creampie to become a fetish, with an entire series devoted to creampie-only scenes. All we wanted was for one scene to be a creampie, vaginal or anal, and mix it up a little.

But the nice thing is that the fans are loyal, and we attracted a lot of fans early on without doing much advertising. One of the first guys who joined our site, his membership ended last year because he passed away. His name was Jerry. He stuck with it. He’d always write. “This is Jerry from 1996,” he would say.



Follow Mark Hay on Twitter.