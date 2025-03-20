crime-novelist-accused-of-bank-robbery-again

A serial bank robber who doubles as a fictional crime novelist allegedly struck again in the Detroit area just a year after being in prison for the same crime.

Dorian Trevor Sykes, 41, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly robbing two financial institutions near Detroit. The author has been accused of robbing the Credit Union One in Sterling Heights and the Chase branch in Lathrug Village in the span of a week during early- to mid-March, NBC News reported.

Videos by VICE

According to Matthew Willard, a police officer assigned to the FBI’s Macomb County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force, a man—assumed to be Sykes—walked into Credit Union One on March 6 and stated: “This is a robbery.”

At least he’s honest and communicative.

He then allegedly asked for “big bills” and ended up leaving with $10,169 in a “black crossover vehicle, possibly a Mercedes sedan.” Lemme tell you…for an author, those are some big bills.

Less than a week later, a man showed up at the Chase location in Lathrug Village and handed a teller “a withdraw slip, which stated, ‘Give me all the money … I have a gun … I will kill everyone in here,’” according to the complaint.

Willard added that the robber pointed to his right side as if to imply he had a weapon. This time, the man fled in a Rolls Royce SUV with around $3,400.

Through cell phone pings, fingerprints, and vehicle matching, evidence pointed to Sykes as a likely suspect.

Sykes is the author of several crime novels, which is ironic seeing as he has a passion for breaking the law. I guess he had a ton of time to write, what with his 17-year prison sentence and then yet another subsequent sentence for similar offenses.

In fact, his author bio on Barnes & Noble reads: “Dorian Sykes was recently released from prison after serving well over ten years behind bars. During the time of his lengthy incarceration, he penned several highly notable street novels, including his Going All Out trilogy. Currently residing in Detroit, Mr. Sykes is constantly working to give the readers new hot material.”

Perhaps this arrest will lead to even hotter material.

In all seriousness, Syke’s criminal patterns are definitely concerning to the community.

“Sykes’ history paints a troubling and unmistakable picture of a person who has a complete disregard for the law,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Frances Carlson.

I mean, as a novelist myself, I must say I’m quite intrigued—not by the alleged armed robberies, of course. I think maybe he took his book research a bit too far.