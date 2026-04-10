Crimson Desert Dev Reveals Massive New Features and It’s a Game Changer

Pearl Abyss has revealed a list of major features that will be coming to Crimson Desert soon. From boss re-matches to difficulty settings, here is everything being added in future Crimson Desert updates.

Crimson Desert New Features Revealed by Pearl Abyss

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Pearl Abyss has opened up about the future of Crimson Desert in a blog post and revealed what major features will be coming to the game. One of the biggest features is the ability for players to re-match any boss they have previously defeated. This, of course, will allow you to farm XP and materials.

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However, it’s also a perfect way to re-live some of the game’s toughest challenges. The Forgotten General, I’m looking at you! Crimson Desert will also be getting a difficulty setting feature that lets players decide how challenging the game will be. The feature will include three difficulty slider options.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Finally, Damiane and Oongka will be getting their own skills similar to Force Palm and Axiom Force. This is a pretty big deal, as one of the major complaints about side characters is their lack of meaningful traversal and combat powers that Kliff has. Oongka, in particular, is in desperate need of this.

Full List of Crimson Desert Features Coming Soon

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

For your convenience, here is a list of every Crimson Desert feature that is currently in development and will be added to the game:

• Boss Rematches let you fight powerful bosses again and test your growth.

• Re-blockading brings enemy forces back to reclaimed locations for new battles.

• Difficulty Settings added with easy, normal, and hard options.

• New Skills for Damiane and Oongka comparable to “Force Palm” and “Axiom Force”.

• Hide Back Weapons option improves immersion during combat.

• New Outfits added, including previously non-wearable items.

• New Food Storage lets you cook using ingredients from storage and inventory.

• Wardrobe Storage added for armor, gear, and cloaks.

• Gatherables Storage holds crafting materials like insects, stones, and ores.

• Collections Storage keeps quest items, recipes, and collectibles organized.

• More Pets & Mounts coming, plus new mount armor.

• UI Improvements include minimum font size adjustment and better readability.

• Control Improvements add controller customization and expanded key bindings.

• Distant Scenery Quality enhanced for more realistic landscapes.

• More combat-focused content is in development.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Pearl Abyss has not given us a release date or window for the features listed above. The blog update was just giving players a preview of where development of the game is going next. However, let’s be honest, Pearl Abyss has been working non-stop since the Crimson Desert has launched.

The team has released more patches in a few weeks than most AAA studios release in a single year. So they deserve a break! That said, it appears that most of the upcoming features are currently in development. The studio included a note that said that some of the planned mechanics could even change when they eventually release.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

“Please note that the features introduced today are currently in development, and details may change when the update is released. Names are tentative as well. Thank you for taking the time to read this notice and for your continued support.”

It’s also possible that some of these features will be broken up and released in multiple patches. Again, this latest Crimson Desert update was a dev blog, giving us a general overview of what features are in development. So I wouldn’t expect a single massive update.

Regardless, this is exciting news for Crimson Desert fans, as the already ambitious game continues to get better every month. At this point if Pearl Abyss doesn’t win the “best community support” award at the Game Awards 2026, then I don’t know what could.